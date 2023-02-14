Home Health AFTER TWO YEARS THE COVID PNEUMOLOGY OF THE CONA HOSPITAL CLOSES
Following the favorable epidemiological trend starting today, February 13, 2023, the “Covid Pneumology” hospitalization of the Cona Hospital, made up of 18 beds and opened on March 10, 2020 to deal with the pandemic, will be closed.

This decision is supported by two main factors: the constant reduction in the number of cases of patients suffering from Covid-19 and flu pathologies requiring hospitalization, and by the fact that current positive Covid patients are currently less clinically complex.

The operation will also make it possible to optimize the use of nursing staff, mainly in favor of the Emergency – Urgency departments, as a further measure to try to meet expectations. These are 16 nurses and 6 OSS, who worked in Covid Pneumology.

At the University Hospital, a “Covid critical area” sector will remain active at the University Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit for patients in more critical conditions. Asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic positive Covid patients will instead be managed within the covid rooms, located in the various areas of hospitalization to which they belong due to hospitalization pathology. However, this reconfiguration will not limit family visits to their loved ones, which will be guaranteed in all departments obviously following the necessary safety protocols.

The Covid Departments will remain active at the Ausl Centers of Cento and Delta, respectively in the Medicines of the Delta and in the Medicine of Cento.

