After very challenging and exhausting years, what next?

The outbreak of Corona has hardly left anyone around the world untouched. But how did this world-historic event affect our psyche? The virus has caused suffering in many people, but has it also opened doors? What are the opportunities that Corona offers us?

“I had the idea of ​​writing a book about happiness research about ten years ago. After the first lockdown, I came to the conclusion that it could be very interesting to shed light on the events of Corona from a happiness research perspective and started writing the book in the summer of 2020,” says the author. In his book, the psychologist examines the Corona phenomenon and its consequences from the perspective of scientific happiness research. He presents findings on the psychological effects of the virus on our well-being and discusses them against the background of topics that are central to happiness research: positive emotions, character strengths, values, goals – and luck traps. Simple exercises to promote happiness guide the reader to increase their own happiness.

dr Bernhard Sollberger, born in 1974 and living in Bern, studied psychology at the University of Bern from 1995 to 2002, where he has worked as an assistant at the Chair of Learning and Memory since 1997. From 2002 until his doctorate in the field of music and emotion in 2008, he worked as an assistant at the Department of General Psychology and Neuropsychology at the University of Bern. Bernhard Sollberger has been working at FernUni Schweiz since 2010. He has been researching happiness for over fifteen years, gives specialist lectures and courses in the field of happiness research and is active as a composer and guitarist in various music projects.

“It’s just good! … This book still keeps me at a higher level of satisfaction for days after reading it: I would like to thank the author very much for this!” (Source, Amazon)

978-3-03883-166-2, Happy and fulfilled in times of Corona, published by the Schweizer Literaturgesellschaft publishing house

Bernhard Sollberger, paperback, 186 pages, 16.00 CHF/ 15.00EUR

