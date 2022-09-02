Federico Fashion Style, the stage name of Federico Lauri, in these hours he decided to undergo a plastic surgery that he dreamed of doing for years. What did the boy do? Here are his words on the matter.

Federico Fashion Style he became famous above all for the program “Il Salone delle Meraviglie”, broadcast on Discovery Italia. The guy in the program often talked about his he salon Anzio and today he has managed to open other incredible shops, including one at La Rinascente.

To help him make himself known, however, were famous people like Valeria Marini and Giulia De Lellis, often appeared in his programs, but also the true Roman who have always been his customers.

Recently, however, the man has returned to to be talked about because of a shot that portrayed him in the hospital; what happened to the young man hair stylist?

Federico Fashion Style: “I’ve wanted to do it for years”

In these hours it has been the same Federico to reveal, through a long post shared on social media, that he ended up in hospital. Immediately, however, the man wanted to reassure the spurious fans, explaining that it is not about nothing serious but of a question linked to its beauty.

I did one thing I wanted to do from a long time.

he wrote in fact Lauri, explaining that he had undergone surgery to remove a buildup of skin on his abdomen.

Federico Fashion Style he explained that as a young man he had gained a few pounds and that years later he never managed to lose fat in the abdomen area.

After wearing for years waist pants high and containment bandsHowever, he decided to go to the hospital to surgically remove the buildup.

I do not hide that it took me at least 15 years to decide why in my opinion cosmetic surgery should only be used if it is really necessary.

has continued Federico, who nevertheless stated that he has nothing against those who go from head to toe. In short, man is today felice and he wanted to share his with his fans healing.