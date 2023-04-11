The manufacturers of the corona vaccines such as Biontech and Moderna have so far denied a clear connection between the vaccine and damage

Each case is decided individually: 185 plaintiffs want to go to court because of possible damage caused by the corona vaccine. Manufacturers like Biontech are fighting back. Proving an actual connection will not be easy.

According to lawyers, at least 185 civil lawsuits are pending across Germany for alleged damage caused by corona vaccinations. According to their own statements, two law firms in Düsseldorf and Wiesbaden represent 135 and 50 cases respectively. The lawsuits are directed against all four major manufacturers of corona vaccines.

The presumed first trial should first be heard on April 28th at the Frankfurt Regional Court. In the meantime, however, the start of the trial has been postponed to July 7th. The defendant is the Mainz-based vaccine manufacturer Biontech. The plaintiff is a woman who claims to have suffered heart damage as a result of the Covid 19 vaccination. The woman, who, according to her lawyer, works in a medical profession herself, wants to remain unknown.

Each case must be negotiated individually or a settlement will be reached. The crux of the matter is the causality: is there a connection between the vaccination and the damage? According to the opinion of lawyers and physicians, this question will ultimately be decided by experts.

Possible corona vaccination damage: more inquiries than actual lawsuits



According to the Düsseldorf law firm, it had around 3,000 inquiries, which resulted in 810 mandates, of which 135 resulted in lawsuits. The Wiesbaden law firm reported 850 mandates and 50 lawsuits. Here, too, hundreds of cases were rejected as hopeless. According to industry experts, these two law firms represent the majority of those willing to sue.

In principle, the same liability rules apply to Covid-19 vaccines as to other drugs, for example under drug law or the Product Liability Act. The manufacturer can be held responsible if there is a production error. For example, if the drug is administered incorrectly, the person vaccinating is liable.

The Düsseldorf lawyer Tobias Ulbrich expects a “battle of experts” – if the courts do not make a “deterrent judgment” at the beginning, as he told the German Press Agency.

Reno, P&C and co. Wave of bankruptcies in fashion and shoe chains: These shops are all insolvent

Biontech and other manufacturers are fighting back



Biontech emphasizes that “so far in none of the cases examined by Biontech has it been possible to prove a causal connection between the health impairments described and the vaccination with Comirnaty”.

“We take our responsibility as a vaccine manufacturer very seriously,” said a spokeswoman for dpa. Biontech carefully examines each case in which claims are asserted against Biontech. The prerequisite, however, is that the lawyers submit sufficient documents. “When evaluating the case, we can rely solely on the medical facts to evaluate whether there is a causal relationship or not. Unfortunately, that is exactly what is very often missing.”

In Germany became loud Impfdashboard administered more than 190 million vaccine doses.

SMEs

DPA