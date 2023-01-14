Three years later, the pandemic presents the bill to the so-called non-sick Covidthat is, all those who have had to give up medical visits or screening due to the temporary interruption of some hospital activities.
A study by the IRCCS Sant’Orsola Polyclinic and ofUniversity of Bolognapublished in the Jama Network Open magazine, in fact confirmed the relationship between the Covid-19 pandemic and the increase in serious cases of cancer of the colon and rectum: between January 2018 and December 2021, there was an 8.6% growth in cases of metastases, i.e. diagnoses of cancer at the most advanced stage, among patients treated during the pandemic period.
