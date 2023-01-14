Three years later, the pandemic presents the bill to the so-called non-sick Covidthat is, all those who have had to give up medical visits or screening due to the temporary interruption of some hospital activities.

A study by the IRCCS Sant’Orsola Polyclinic and ofUniversity of Bolognapublished in the Jama Network Open magazine, in fact confirmed the relationship between the Covid-19 pandemic and the increase in serious cases of cancer of the colon and rectum: between January 2018 and December 2021, there was an 8.6% growth in cases of metastases, i.e. diagnoses of cancer at the most advanced stage, among patients treated during the pandemic period.

I STUDY

“We analyzed the data of almost 18,000 patients treated in 81 Italian hospitals – he explained Matthew Rottoli, surgeon of the alimentary tract surgery complex unit of the Irccs Policlinico di Sant’Orsola, professor at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the Alma Mater and coordinator of the research project – We have documented a rate of colorectal cancers with stage significantly higher among patients treated during the period of the Covid-19 emergency”. The colorectal cancer (Ccr) is among the most aggressive and rapidly progressing, and is the third neoplasm in men (12%) and the second in women (11.2%). According to estimates by the Italian Association of Hospital Gastroenterologists and Digestive Endoscopists (AIgo), there are at least 500,000 people in Italy who have had this tumour. Concern among experts, therefore, is high everywhere. And in many health facilities they are organizing themselves to be able to reactivate screening and reduce waiting lists. To the Do well brothers Isola Tiberina Gemelli Isola a new outpatient service without reservations has been set up for all those who have symptoms or have a positive occult blood. “In general, colorectal cancer is one of those neoplasms that can be cured,” he explains Sergio Alfieri, director of the UOC of Digestive and Pancreas Surgery and Coordinator of the Colon-Rectum Center of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs-Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina University Hospital Foundation – Clearly, the earlier this neoplasm is discovered, the greater the chances of recovery. Furthermore, an early diagnosis through screening can involve the simple removal of the tumor endoscopically, therefore with colonoscopy, without the need for surgery or chemo o radiotherapy».

THE INITIATIVE

Last December 18, the Roman hospital together with Lazio region organized in the square in front of theTiber Island a day of information and awareness on colorectal cancer. A contribution was made to the initiative by Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson Medtech, which made available to the hospital and citizens the information materials of the international “Lifeline” campaign which this year crossed all of Italy – from Lombardy to Sicily – involving over a thousand people who were able to receive information on the disease and on the screening offered by the National Health Service. Prevention is also essential in lung cancer: screening pathways reduce mortality by about 20-25% because they allow the cancer to be intercepted at an early stage. “Early diagnosis is a key strategic tool to improve the prognosis of patients with lung cancer,” he explains Frederick Readirector of the Division of Thoracic Surgery and Lung Transplant Center of University Hospital of Padua. But even in the case of thoracic neoplasia it is possible to intervene with good results. «In the past – remarks Rea – to create access to the chest, a large incision was made with retraction, which involved a lot of pain and a difficult recovery after the operation. Today, however, a minimally invasive thoracoscopy technique (Vats) allows the patient to leave the hospital 2-3 days after surgery and recover faster because it is less painful than the “open” technique, i.e. traditional surgery”. Hence the idea of ​​promoting the MIPREP training course for young surgeons aimed at learning the minimally invasive technique, sponsored by the Italian Society of Thoracic Surgery Sict with the non-conditioning contribution of J&J MedTech.

