Agcom, the Milan-Inter derby of the Champions League must be broadcast in the clear

The semi-final of the UEFA Champions League between Milan and Inter will have to be broadcast free-to-air. Agcom specifies it in a note.
“On the basis of article 33 of the Consolidated text of audiovisual media services – it is explained -, the Authority for guarantees in communications has adopted a list of events, national and otherwise, considered of particular importance for society, of which the media service providers ensure full or partial broadcasting on free-to-air schedules, live or deferred. of the Champions League and the Europa League if Italian teams are involved”.
“This event, therefore, pursuant to the current legal and regulatory framework, cannot be transmitted exclusively and only in encoded form, in order to ensure that at least 80% of the Italian population can follow it free of charge without additional costs. Since the transmission rights of the first leg are held exclusively by Amazon Prime Video, the same is required to activate the procedure that the resolution provides for in such cases, formulating a ‘proposal of transfer, under fair, reasonable and unfair market conditions discriminatory rights'”.
“If no qualified issuer – continues the note – formulates any offer or does not formulate it under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory market conditions, the issuer holder of the rights has the right to exercise them in derogation”.

