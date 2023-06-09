age, illness, weight, how many kilos he has lost and how he is today

Implement a radical change it’s not always that simple, especially when it depends on something that could have implications for your health. The protagonists know this very well Lives on the edgethe famous program of Real Time, the transmission we are talking about has the aim of making major changes in the physical health of those who use the format. It is indeed about obese people who are no longer able to walk and who have to take control of their lives to save themselves from death. This is the Karina’s story.

Lives on the edge, who is Karina?

In each episode of Lives on the edge it is possible to know the history of the protagonists who decide to turn to the Doctor Nowzaradan. The woman we want to talk about today is the forty-year-old Karina Garcia, a woman born and raised in Texas. When she decided to turn to Karina broadcast, she weighed almost 290 kg. In fact, she stated that she tried to lose weight in every way, but that she failed, she decided to throw herself on food in an even more evident way.

As on every occasion Karina has had at her disposal 12 months to try to reverse his situation. In a first part of the program the doctor proposes a diet plan personalized to the patient, so that he can eat and lose weight without doing much physical activity. People who weigh so much, in fact, can’t move and that’s why they need important support at the beginning of the journey. After losing a few pounds, the doctor proposes some kind of surgery that will go to reduce the stomach of the patient leading him to eat less and less. Karina seems to have complied perfectly in this path, giving great satisfaction to all his family and also to Nowzaradan.

How is Karina from Lives on the edge today?

Karina continued to live in Texas with his family, but today his life is much better than in the past. After shedding most of the pounds she’d gained, she underwent surgery bypass gastrico and then to a aesthetic treatment which allowed her to remove excess skin.

The woman has completely changed her perspective on life and in about a year she managed to lose 110 kg. To date, Karina’s beauty is truly indescribable, as well as the success that can be seen in her eyes. This is because she managed to defeat a obstacle which for some time prevented her from being herself, but which is now no longer a problem. Now Karina is free to do whatever he wants, even if he says he wants to improve from other points of view as well.