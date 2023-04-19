Age Restart: scam or it works, ingredients, contraindications and medical opinions

Age Restart it is the product wrinkle that women have been waiting for for a long time. The novelty in the cosmetics panorama is that Age Restart represents the first crema lifting to have joined the shea butter With the’acid hyaluronic. They are both natural products known for their properties moisturizing, repairing and regenerative. The first of vegetable origin and the second of animal origin.

Does Age Restart really work?

The face cream Age Restart convinces. The result anti-wrinkle is secured by shea butter and fromacid hyaluronic. The former makes the skin more hydrated, the latter replenishes the epidermis damaged by time and stress. The result is visible immediately. The fat component of shea butter it is especially useful for dry skin. It has a repairing action even in case of burns due to too much exposure to the sun. Vegetable fat has the property of hydrating, soothing and healing irritated skin. L’acid hyaluronic, present in connective tissue of man, loses its effectiveness with the natural aging of cells. Age Restart it contains precisely this component to make the skin of the face younger, more elastic and compact. The cream can be applied daily as it is non-greasy.

Age Restart: natural ingredients and contraindications according to the doctor

The ingredients Of Age Restart I am 100% natural. From the moisturizing effect of shea butter to the filling and regenerating effect of hyaluronic acid.

Il shea butter And purely, it is not altered through chemical procedures that modify its qualities. It is extracted from semi and come on hazelnuts of a tree growing in African savannas and along the Need. The plant has the botanical name of Vitellaria paradoxa e Vitellaria nilotica. Known by African populations for its properties emollients, tonics and antioxidants. The stone and seeds of the shea fruit are rich in vitamine A, B, E ed F. The extracted vegetable fat contains all the vitamins that contribute to skin health. The shea butter, being a natural productHe has not no contraindicationsindeed it is excellent for healing dermatitis, burns e irritations of the epidermis, even that of children.

L’hyaluronic acid, in the human body and in animals, it is the matrix of all connective tissues. This active ingredient contained in Age Restart is part of the so-called adhesion molecules (MAC). They have the function of keeping the cell membranes glued together. It is a real one intercellular cement. Here is the secret of one of the Age Restart components; hyaluronic acid makes the cells of the epidermis more compact, and specifically with filler effectsmoisturizersrestorative and regenerative dell’epithelium stratified squamous. It’s not enough to introduce foods that contain hyaluronic acid into your diet, you need a face cream that contains it that acts from the outside. However thehyaluronic acid has some contraindications pertaining to i allergic or hypersensitive subjects to substance. It is not recommended at pregnant women e breastfeedingand there has recently been a negative interaction with dietary supplements that contain theOmega 3with the drug that contains theacetylsalicylic acid (Aspirin) and with the Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatories (NSAIDs).

Age Restart in promotion

