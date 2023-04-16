Aged skin: the best hyaluronic acid face cream can be found in this discount store for 8.29 euros

As the years go by, we are all subject to the appearance of wrinkles and signs of aging. This can be a real problem for many people, both aesthetically and emotionally. However, it is important to remember that the process of skin aging And natural and inevitable. There are many causes for the premature appearance of wrinkles and signs of aging, including exposure to sun, stress, nutrition and lifestyle in general. Fortunately, there are many options available to try reduce these signs of aging, including creams, masks, laser treatments and surgical procedures.

Many women try to slow down this aging process using creams and face masks used for this purpose. Sometimes you don’t need to spend a lot of money on big brand products, because you can find themia low price and that do their job well even in discount stores.

Aged skin: you can find the best mask and face cream with hyaluronic acid in this discount store at a very low price!

Starting this week from 17 to 23 April at Lidl you can find on offer two products to be applied on the skin of the face at a very low price: face mask and cream of the brand Rose water. Let’s see better the characteristics of these two products!

INTENSIVE ANTI-WRINKLE FILLER AGELESS FABRIC MASK – Price 1.99 euros

– FACE CREAM WITHOUT AGE FILLER – Price 8.29 euros

Both with CONCENTRATED VEGETABLE HYALURONIC ACID with filling and plumping action.

On the site of Acquaallerose it is read:

The formula contains Vegetable Hyaluronic Acid concentrate, extracted entirely from plants, which reduces wrinkles and fills them from within, deeply hydrating the skin. The vegetable hyaluronic acid of Acqua alle rose has a double anti-wrinkle action thanks to its concentration in: Polysaccharides that fill wrinkles and Antioxidants highly effective that help preserve the hyaluronic acid naturally contained in the skin. It also contains Rose extract, of origin 100% naturalhelps to make the skin firmer elastic, compact and hydrated. I results of the mask and face cream they demonstrated an efficacy already after 4 weeks of application, wrinkles appear reduced and skin plumped. We recommend apply the face cream in the morning and in the evening on clean, dry skin by gently massaging it into the face. As for the mask is recommended to apply it on the face e let it rest for 15 minutes. Then remove it, gently massage the skin and remove the excess of the mask with a little cotton ball. See also Microsoft gradually reopens the Seattle offices to work in person Mask and face cream, everything you need to have brighter and younger looking skin

The cream and face mask are important products for those who want one luminous and radiant skin long. Thanks to their nourishing and moisturizing properties, they help fight wrinkles and signs of agingmaking the firmer and smoother skin.

It’s important to choose the right formulation based on your skin type and specific needs. Using these facial products regularly, every day, is the key to maintaining one fresh and young skin, without giving in to the signs of time. In short, dedicating a few minutes to your daily beauty routine can make all the difference and give you luminous and radiant skin, day after day.

Doctor in Food and Nutrition Sciences Author and founder of LaTuaDietaPersonalizzata.it. She graduated with honors in Food and Human Nutrition Sciences at the Second University of Naples and is an expert in health, nutrition and well-being.

