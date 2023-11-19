Home » Ageless Passion: Meet the 91-Year-Old Bodybuilder Still Competing After 74 Years
Ageless Passion: Meet the 91-Year-Old Bodybuilder Still Competing After 74 Years

Oldest Bodybuilder Ever: 91-Year-Old Jim Arrington Continues to Defy Age

At 91 years old, Jim Arrington has become the oldest bodybuilder ever, according to the Guinness World Record. This remarkable achievement comes after a stunning 74-year career in bodybuilding, during which Arrington has maintained an unwavering passion for the sport.

Since 2015, when he was 83 years old, Arrington has continued to train three times a week, defying the stereotypes of age and physical limitations. Not only does he train regularly, but he also competes at the highest level. This year, Arrington took part in the 2023 IFBB Masters World Championship, showcasing his incredible dedication and perseverance in the sport.

Despite being a great-grandfather of nine great-grandchildren, Arrington shows no signs of slowing down. His commitment to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle serves as an inspiration to people of all ages, proving that it’s never too late to pursue your passion and defy the limitations of age.

Arrington’s incredible journey as a bodybuilder serves as a testament to the power of determination and the human spirit. His story is a reminder that age is just a number, and with dedication and perseverance, anything is possible. As the oldest bodybuilder ever, Jim Arrington continues to defy age and redefine what is possible in the world of bodybuilding and fitness.

