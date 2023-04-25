Ageless yoga helps to age better. Five practical suggestions – breaking latest news

It’s never too late to start practicing yoga. Also because, according to researchers, it can help you age better. In fact, as stated in a study that appeared on Advances in Geriatric Medicine and Researchthe practice of this millenary oriental discipline seems to have positive effects on cellular agingon the mobilityon theequilibriumon the mental health and on the prevention of cognitive decline. In short, an improvement in all those parameters that experts use to track how one is ageing.

It’s not just good for muscles «Physical exercise favors the “sweeper” effect on muscle cells: some, aged, go into necrosis and thanks to movement they are replaced by younger ones. An effect not only limited to the muscles, but also to the tendons, ligaments, capsules and articular cartilages», explains Cesare Faldini, full professor of Orthopedics and Traumatology at the University of Bologna and director of the Institute’s Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic. Rizzoli Orthopedist of Bologna. «Scientific literature has highlighted how gentle practices such as yoga have a combined effect on the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems: it is, in fact, one effort that does not put the heart in crisis because there is no abrupt acceleration, rather a slow increase in fatigue in which the body adapts with regulation of heart rate and blood pressure. The same happens in the joints it’s us muscles who come contracted gradually, thanks also to a stretching work that lengthens them through their toning and strengthening. This promotes blood flow and regeneration of muscle tissue. See also President Taiwan in the US: "For peace we must be strong" - TGCOM

Alarm bells The real problem of motor activity is find the incentive to start. “And alarm bell which may lead you to think that it is time to start doing some physical activity may be the result of a medical check-up in which it is identified overweight, hypertension or the occurrence of frequent back pain or neck pain» says Faldini. «These are situations in which muscular work is already a first cure: yoga, unlike other sports with a high muscular or cardiovascular impact, can represent the right answer. By greatly slowing down the loss of muscles and the stiffening of tendons, it is not uncommon to observe 70-year-old patients in enviable physical shape because they are well trained thanks to an adequate muscle reserve».

Brain health I Yoga benefits are not only physical, but also emotional and social. Faldini continues: «The group work that you do while attending the courses is one of the best antidotes to loneliness. Furthermore the “yoga system” includes physical exercisesthanks to the positions (asana) to hold, of meditation and breathing which together represent a valid aid for mood and mental health ». Confirmation of a fitter brain comes from a small study that appeared on Libyan Journal of Medicine in which researchers focused on positive brain changes in Hatha yoga practitioners, a type of gentle yoga. The scholars subjected a sample of 30 seniors to neuropsychological tests to measurefor example, theselective attention, episodic memory and processing speed. They noticed that those who have been practicing Hatha yoga for at least 2 years they demonstrated better cognitive abilities compared to the control group, particularly in some aspects such as executive functions and reaction times. It could really be the joint work on the body, breath and mind that helps preserve cognitive abilities in practitioners, but more studies are needed to evaluate this possible link. See also Diabetes: Amputations could be prevented in many patients