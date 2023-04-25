Ageless yoga helps to age better. Five practical suggestions – breaking latest news

Of Anna Mop

According to a recent study, it would have positive effects not only on a physical level but also on the prevention of cognitive decline. And a gentle practice that doesn’t put the heart, joints and muscles in crisis

It’s never too late to start practicing yoga. Also because, according to researchers, it can help you age better. In fact, as stated in a study that appeared on Advances in Geriatric Medicine and Researchthe practice of this millenary oriental discipline seems to have positive effects on cellular agingon the mobiliton theequilibriumon the mental health and on the prevention of cognitive decline. In short, an improvement in all those parameters that experts use to track how one is ageing.

It's not just good for muscles Physical exercise favors the "cleaner" effect on muscle cells: some, aged, undergo necrosis and thanks to movement they are replaced by younger ones. An effect not only limited to the muscles, but also to the tendons, ligaments, capsules and articular cartilage, explains Cesare Faldini, full professor of Orthopedics and traumatology at the University of Bologna and director of the SC Orthopedic and Traumatology Clinic of the Orthopedic Institute Rizzoli of Bologna. Scientific literature has highlighted how gentle practices such as yoga have a combined effect on the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular systems: in fact, one effort that does not put the heart in crisis because there is no abrupt acceleration, rather a slow increase in fatigue in which the body adapts with regulation of heart rate and blood pressure. The same happens in the joints it's us muscles who come contracted gradually, thanks also to a stretching work that lengthens them through their toning and strengthening. This promotes blood supply and regeneration of muscle tissue.

Alarm bells The real problem of motor activity find the incentive to start. And alarm bell which can lead one to think that the time to start doing some physical activity could be the result of a medical check-up in which it is identified overweight, hypertension or the occurrence of frequent back pain or neck painFaldini says. These are situations in which muscle work is already a first cure: yoga, unlike other sports with a high muscular or cardiovascular impact, can be the right answer. By significantly slowing down the loss of muscles and the stiffening of tendons, it is not uncommon to observe 70-year-old patients in enviable physical shape because they are well trained thanks to an adequate muscle reserve.

Brain health I Yoga benefits are not only physical, but also emotional and social. Faldini continues: The group work that you do while attending the courses is one of the best antidotes to loneliness. Furthermore the yoga system includes physical exercisesthanks to the positions (asana) to hold, of meditation and breathing which together represent a valid aid for mood and mental health. Confirmation of a fitter brain comes from a small study that appeared on Libyan Journal of Medicine in which researchers focused on positive brain changes in Hatha yoga practitioners, a type of gentle yoga. The scholars subjected a sample of 30 seniors to neuropsychological tests to measurefor example, theattention, episodic memory and processing speed. They noticed that those who have been practicing Hatha yoga for at least 2 years they demonstrated better cognitive abilities compared to the control group, particularly in some aspects such as executive functions and reaction times. It could just be the joint work on the physique, breath and mind that helps preserve cognitive abilities in practitioners, but more studies are needed to evaluate this possible link.

Tips before starting practice Here are five tips that traumatologist Cesare Faldini recommends you keep in mind before embarking on a new yoga practice, and two easy and safe exercises to try at home.

1. Contact an expert. Find out if the instructor works regularly with older adults and if they are able to adjust to specific health issues. Share with him the ailments you have. Personalized exercise is the key: a good instructor always knows how to make the most of an exercise to enhance the patient’s physique (and morale).

2. Look for a course that fits your needs. Not only does age matter, but also the degree of sedentary lifestyle: those who start over after so much immobility should work in a group of people in the same situation for the first few sessions. Otherwise, a few personalized sessions before joining a course that has already begun may be more appropriate.

3. Know your limits. Whichever course you choose, stay within your body’s limits; a qualified instructor can help locate them.

4. Choose a gentle type yoga like Hatha yoga and Restorative Yoga. Moving at a slower pace, with less intense asanas (postures), often including more meditation or more breath work. It can also be indicated to those who have to recover from a heart problem.

5. Pay attention to balance. The ability to balance decreases with age so using a support, such as a chair or a wall, allows you to have stability when, for example, learning the positions on one leg or focusing on the movements of the arms.