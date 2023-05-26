Agenas bowls Umberto I, San Giovanni and San Camillo hospitals

Agenas, the national agency for regional health services, has drawn up the report on public hospitals in Italy: the three structures in Lazio are in last place.

According to Agenas, they are the worst hospitals among the 53 analyzed throughout Italy: San Giovanni Addolorata, Policlinico Umberto I and San Camillo Forlanini are among the five hospitals monitored in the Lazio Region. None of these three, however, has been positively evaluated by the National Agency for Regional Health Services: following the Multidimensional evaluation model of managerial performance in hospitalsIndeed, they do not reach enough: among the sore points, especially the too old equipment. The main requirements taken into consideration in drafting the report, announced a few days ago, are those of accessibility, governance, economic sustainability, investments and personnel.

The years taken into consideration for the assessments, however, are three, for the most part, of full coronavirus pandemic: 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The three Roman hospitals rejected by Agenas

According to the document, the poorest evaluation of the St. John of Sorrows, is the one with which accessibility was judged: too long waiting times before accessing the emergency room, evaluated with low and too low judgment. The staff, on the other hand, was judged to be average, even if, according to the patients, it would be decreasing. Average, al St. Camillus, the assessment of accessibility; between medium and high the judgment on the staff. Differently, instead, al Umberto I Polyclinic accessibility reaches a high level, but the personnel does not reach the average one.

Finally, the state of the machinery and equipment, increasingly older and not very innovative, is crucial for all three healthcare facilities.