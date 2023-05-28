Agenas rewarded the Pugliese, Dulbecco starts from these results

by Francesco Citriniti*

Corriere della Sera has recently published a work by the National Agency for Health Services -AGENAS- on how public hospitals are managed as required by the 2019 budget law which entrusts it with the task of monitoring the achievement of the objectives of the General Managers .

Several indicators were taken as a reference for the evaluation: First Aid; waiting time; risk of inappropriateness; doctors/nurses relationship; non-obsolete equipment; Accounts in order.

Now we learn with great satisfaction that the “Pugliese-Ciaccio” in this ranking is on average close to the best Italian hospitals.

From my point of view, this represents an excellent result taking into account that over the years we have been used to seeing ourselves positioned, in the various classifications not only in the health ones, always in the last places. The result achieved is even more interesting when compared with that of the Cosenza hospital and with Mater Domini which are among the 10 worst.

The “Pugliese-Ciaccio” Hospital in such a difficult period for health as that of the pandemic emergency manages to achieve important objectives such as being even in the top 10 in Italy for “length of hospitalization with the same severity” and “performance levels”. Results that make us proud and tell us that quality healthcare is possible even at these latitudes, a lot depends on us.

For all of this, credit must be given to all the staff who work daily with self-sacrifice and a sense of belonging. A special thought goes to the health personnel who work in emergency services and life-saving therapies. u

Part of the credit for the important result achieved goes to the Extraordinary Commissioner and to the Healthcare and Administrative management who have led the company in recent years, for having been reliable points of reference and for having designed healthcare and administrative paths and procedures that they have guided us in our daily life during these difficult years.

It is AGENAS itself that underlines the ….”correspondence between manager skills and clinical-care results. We hope that these managers will be called, due to their important professional baggage and experience, to give their contribution in the difficult process of creating Dulbecco.

The data that came out of the AGENAS study, but not only those, therefore tell us about a company the former “Pugliese-Ciaccio”, which despite the difficulties and critical issues deriving from almost 15 years of receivership, manages to give concrete answers to users from every part of the Region in terms of quantity and quality of services provided.

There are numerous users who go to our facilities every day to request health services, emergency rooms, specialist services, hospitalizations, this means that users find answers and therefore have confidence in this facility, which is fundamental in healthcare.

Now the merger process underway with Mater Domini will necessarily have to take into account the results of the study so that they become a reference point for the construction of the new healthcare reality “la Dulbecco” and starting from these data that the new University Hospital will have to be implemented .

Who will lead the merger process between the two companies will have to have a clear understanding of the health reality existing today in terms of demand and supply of health services, (ex Pugliese emergency didactic and research ex Mater Domini) this for the purpose of strengthening the two Units both from a quantitative and qualitative point of view, the downward slide and the reduction of services are the greatest risks of the “unification processes”. L

he construction of the Dulbecco will have to take place with “invariance in the health services offered today” or rather I would say with an “increase in the services offered today”

Dulbecco must have the ambitious goal, as far as the memorandum of understanding envisaged is concerned, to fill the existing gaps through the upgrading, in technological and professional terms, of the current health services provided, both ex Pugliese-Ciaccio and ex Mater Domini, at the purpose of improving the quality of the same, also in terms of reducing waiting times, to counter regional health migration which takes away about 250,000,000 euros a year from Calabrian health care, in addition to the social and economic costs incurred by families.

The recovery of this river of money would allow for important investments for a leap in the quality of regional health care and the exit from the Commissioner that can no longer be postponed.

*Head of the Administrative Office of the former “Pugliese-Ciaccio” Hospital