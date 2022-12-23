di Guido Quici

here, with an effective sleight of hand, the shortage of doctors is destined to disappear. Has the ceiling on personnel expenditure been exceeded? Has it perhaps been decided to increase the salaries of professionals and to approve a contract that improves the conditions of their work to curb the escape from the National Health Service? Were we convinced of the need to actually employ residents and to make working in hospitals attractive again? Not at all!

The problem is solved at the root, worsening the method by which staffing needs are calculated, so that fewer doctors will be needed to manage each department. That they will have to carry out the same activities as today, mind you. The solution was so simple, there for all to see, incredible that no one ever thought of it.

This is what AGENAS is doing, obviously behind closed doors, offending the intelligence of health professionals and challenging patients, who will run out of patience when they understand what is happening to the National Health Service and will be forced to contact to private structures.

Without getting too technical and trying to bore as little as possible, the logic on which the AGENAS document is based worsens the already questionable methodology of 2017: in a nutshell, the requirement will be calculated on the basis of a complicated calculation that links the number of doctors and healthcare professionals to the volume of activities carried out in the reference year, i.e. 2019, without however considering the clinical complexity of the activity but only taking into account the weight of the DRGs which, in fact, express the economic and non-clinical weight of the resources absorbed for that type of business.

Therefore, if, for example, a ward was closed for a few weeks in 2019 due to renovations, sudden mergers or cuts in beds, then the reduction in the number of hospitalizations will have a strong and negative impact on the calculation of personnel needs.

A method that effectively marries the provisions of Ministerial Decree 70/2015 for hospital organization which, by creating a close relationship between structures, volumes and outcomes, has led to an involution of assistance.

As demonstrated by the CIMO-FESMED Federation in a recent analysis, in the last 10 years this methodology has led to a drastic cut in structures (-111 hospitals) and beds (-37 thousand), which in cascade has produced an inevitable reduction in ordinary hospitalizations (-1.37 million) and day hospital (-1.27 million).

It is therefore evident that fewer structures correspond to fewer services; but if performance decreases, thanks to the AGENAS document, less personnel will be needed. In short, the healthcare offer is reduced, personnel are reduced, unexpressed needs increase, and the consequences are there for all to see.

But the evidence that there is a perverse design aimed at demonstrating that doctors are not needed can be found in the same methodology that calculates the Full Time Equivalent (FTE), or the net hourly debt of those who work. Given that according to the latest CCNL each doctor, net of holidays and non-welfare activities, has a contractual hourly debt of 1,462 hours a year, AGENAS has incomprehensibly increased the debt – for the same employment contract – to 1,560 hours a year, also calculating the additional hours authorized to deal with the lack of personnel (!) and taking for granted the replacement of maternity doctors, an event that is actually more unique than rare.

This is enough to understand how it was intended to surreptitiously increase the work of each doctor by 98 hours, so that out of 112,147 managers, 11 million hours are saved a year, or 7,517 doctors. All this, of course, without taking into account the innumerable bureaucratic duties which remove more than 60% of the hourly debt from assistance.

The differential between 1,462 and 1,560 tends to widen the narrow limit of 3 doctors for a night watchman in intensive care; at the same time, the specific indication of an interdivisional guard for every 100 beds becomes even more unthinkable. Just as the possibility offered to the Regions to voluntarily raise – of course – the 5% ceiling on staff expenditure is a genuine mockery.

And these are just a few examples that make the absurdity of a document full of at least questionable elements clear: in summary, a miscellaneous of indicators and algorithms that tends to further reduce the healthcare offer – exposing both doctors and patients to further risks, in terms of quality and safety of care – but with the advantage of solving the problem of staff shortages with a clean sweep.

The irony ends there, and gives way to anger, disappointment, even frustration. Whoever drafted the document may have ignored the innumerable warning cries about the increase in the complexity of the diseases we are seeing and will certainly see in the coming years; he has not experienced the drama of stretchers in the emergency room because there are no beds available, blocking the ambulances and slowing down the relief efforts that are all but “ready”; he does not know the exaggerated and constantly increasing amount of documents that every doctor must fill out for each activity, taking away very high percentages of time from patient care.

How do you plan to overcome all these problems that put people’s lives at risk by reducing the need for personnel with a sleight of hand?

Guido Quici

Presidente Federazione CIMO-FESMED (ANPO, ASCOTI, CIMO, CIMOP, FESMED)

December 23, 2022

