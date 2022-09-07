Listen to the audio version of the article

Updated recalls (both from Moderna and Pfizer / Biontech) to protect against the globally dominant Omicron variant since the beginning of this year, have been approved on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. With one substantial difference, however: while in the US, the Fda has given the ok for the reformulations against the BA4-5 variants, in Europe, the EMA has authorized the booster against Omicron 1 (BA1), even if it expects by half of September to update the approval for Omicron4-5 as well. Both solutions, which contain a lower dose of mRna, are however meant to be used only as a booster and not for those who have never been vaccinated.

That said, the anomaly in the different registration approach can have two kinds of consequences: the first is to create confusion in the population, the second is that the recalls based on the Omicron BA4-5 variants have been authorized without new clinical trial data. on humans (trials are ongoing, but results will not be known until the end of the year), suggesting that the way flu vaccines are being managed is approaching. For clarity, it was the FDA that asked manufacturers to develop a targeted booster against the two sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 that eclipsed BA1 in the spring last June. To understand what direction the fight against the pandemic is taking, we met Paul Burton, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer, in a video call.

What data have you collected for the new boosters?

Human data are available only for BA.1-targeted boosters and demonstrate that boosters induce strong antibody responses against both the original strain and Omicron 1. But they also cause significant antibody responses against BA.4 and BA.5, although lower than those towards BA.1 (8 and 5 times respectively). Side effects are also similar to those of the original vaccines: pain at the injection site and fatigue. For the BA.4 / BA.5 boosters, we submitted animal data in June and the human clinical trials we hope to have in October have started. The data says that bivalent vaccines perform better – by increasing antibody levels in people and animals – than those that contain only the original spike protein or just a variant. The interesting aspect of the bivalent vaccine is that the antibody response is not the sum of the two, but is greater. It is similar to how quadrivalent flu vaccines work. In this way we are expanding the protection against future variants because our immune system in front of these two different spike proteins also produces antibodies against new variants that we have not yet seen. Countries need to continue to probe the evolution of the virus and it is not excluded that emerging variants are closer to BA1 or Delta. Having several options is the real strategy.

Are regulatory authorities considering authorizing vaccines without human study data as they are for influenza vaccines?