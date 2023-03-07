Earthquake to the National Cybersecurity Agency. The director resigned in the evening Roberto Baldoni, the man who had led the body since its constitution in August 2021. Evidently something broke with the Meloni government, which even so far had not touched any box in the security sector. A perceived lack of trust on the part of the Executive may have determined the choice of the professor. Now he will aim to give a new guide and a new impetus to the Agency as soon as possible.

Among the body’s tasks is support to national public and private subjects, which provide essential services, in the prevention and mitigation of accidents, as well as for the purpose of restoring systems, as well as the promotion of awareness campaigns and dissemination of the culture of cybersecurity.

The political referent of the director of the Agency is the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, Authority delegated to the security of the Republic. The two were present last Tuesday at the intelligence office in Piazza Dante for the illustration of the services’ annual report which, like every year, devoted ample space to the cyber threat. Baldoni had been head of the state’s cyber defense structure since January 2018, when he was appointed deputy director of the Dis with the task of “developing the national Cybersecurity Architecture and coordinating actions to mitigate cyber attacks with an impact on national security “. Since 2002 he has been full professor of Computer Science at the La Sapienza University of Rome where he founded in 2011 and directed until 2017 the first research center in Italy on “Cyber ​​Intelligence and Information Security”. In 2014 he founded and directed until 2017 the National Cybersecurity Laboratory of Italy which brought together more than 200 professors from 45 public and private universities in Italy.

Now it changes. The government aims to quickly replace the professor to give new leadership to the agency, which has the deputy director in Nunzia Ciardi.

Read the full article on ANSA.it