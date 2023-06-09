Aggressive tumors, two nanoparticles bring the cure into the cell. « Medicine in the Library

A group of researchers from the University of Trieste, in collaboration with other international institutes including China Pharmaceutical University and Aix Marseille University, has designed, synthesized and tested two nanoparticles capable of selectively transporting acid-based therapies inside the cell capable of counteracting the progression of very aggressive tumors.

The work has been published in PNAS.

Computer rendering of a small interfering RNA (dark blue) hooked by one of the nanoparticles synthesized in the study (dark orange) in saline (transparent spheres)

In order for these therapeutic molecules to reach the cell, however, they must be “masked” because otherwise they would be recognized as external agents and attacked by our immune system.

The researchers therefore looked for a way to “deceive” the cell by creating two different types of vectors that use self-assembling nanomaterials: “bricks” which, when brought close together, manage to organize themselves autonomously around these nucleic acids, hide them and transport them inside the cells in a selective, like a kind of Trojan horse.

Furthermore, the researchers created the two nanoparticles with different characteristics, one specific for RNA-based therapies, the other for those based on DNA. This is a very important result because these molecules have different mechanisms and characteristics and it is necessary, in order for them to perform their therapeutic function effectively, that the vector be constructed on the basis of the way each of them penetrates the cell.

Read the full text of the article:

Cargo-selective and adaptive delivery of nucleic acid therapeutics by bola-amphiphilic dendrimers

Jiaxuan Chen, Dandan Zhu, […]Ling Peng

PNAS May 15, 2023 120 (21) e2220787120

Source: University of Trieste