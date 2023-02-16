Afp And suspicious package “unusual size” has been delivered by mail at the Italian Embassy in Lisbon. This is learned from sources in the Farnesina. The package carried “aggressive writings, but not attributable to anarchist movements” and was handed over to the Portuguese police, who set up a space in front of the Italian diplomatic headquarters for emergency management before declaring theabsence of danger. Only dust was found inside the package.

The episode rekindles the alarm for diploma centers abroadfor months in the crosshairs of the anarchist galaxy he supports Alfredo Cospito. Italian diplomacy, in particular, in recent weeks has come under attack by anarchists, who

ask for the revocation of 41 bis imposed on the 56-year-old prisoner, in a series of episodes – not all openly claimed – also culminating in a

letter with death threats to the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanion February 7.

The anarchist attacks The first attack dates back to December 2, 2022 in Athens, where the car of embassy adviser Susanna Schlein was set on fire, fortunately without consequences for the diplomat and her family. Repeated attacks at the end of January, almost simultaneously, with the burning of the car of a diplomat from the embassy in Berlin and vandalism graffiti at the entrance to the consulate general in Barcelona, ​​with the eloquent phrases “Italian state murderer” and “Libertat Cospito” . And then a worrying succession of similar actions committed in other locations such as La Paz, Lugano, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Basel, Stuttgart, Porto Alegre, Madrid, as part of what Tajani himself has defined as an “international anarchist campaign against institutions and against private property”.

Tightened controls In the meantime, security measures have been raised, starting from all diplomatic offices in the world. The presence of the carabinieri increased, while the detached financial police and police officers intensified their collaboration with the local police forces for the exchange of information. The alert was also raised at the Farnesina, with the verification of correspondence and all incoming material.

