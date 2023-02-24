Chronic pains in various parts of the body are not only due to age. A new study shows that there is a risk of aging prematurely

More and more people suffer from continuous and persistent pain in certain areas of the body. Very often these ailments are due to the fluctuating temperatures of recent times, with sudden cold waves that are certainly not good for muscles and bones. Other times it’s simple ailments of age: for example, after the age of 30 you discover what neck pain really is and how much it can cost not to dry your hair.

In other cases, however, chronic pains are not simple aches or pains, but can become the alarm bell of much more serious problems.

The discovery

A research team led by Dr. TU Yiheng of the Institute of Psychology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has found that people with chronic pain in multiple parts of the body have a higher risk of dementia and they experience broader and more rapid cognitive decline, including memory, executive function, learning, and attention.

The study was published online in PNAS on February 20.

How the research was carried out

Chronic multisite pain, in which pain is felt in multiple anatomical locations, affects nearly half of chronic pain patients and has been found to be a major burden on patients’ overall health. However, it has not been clarified whether people with chronic multisite pain suffer from exacerbated neurocognitive abnormalities.

In this study, after analyzing the medical records of 354,943 people from the UK Biobank cohortthe researchers found that the risk of neurocognitive abnormalities increased with each additional pain site and was mediated by atrophy of the hippocampus, the part of the brain responsible for memory.

Because hippocampal volume decreases with age, the researchers equated the effect size of hippocampal atrophy in patients with chronic multisite pain to the effect of aging in healthy people with a mean age of 60. years.

Premature ageing

Chronic multisite pain can lead to eight years of accelerated aging of the hippocampus, an effect that may underlie a variety of cognitive burdens said Dr TU, corresponding author of the study.

The study provides a quantitative understanding of the impact of chronic pain on cognitive function and dementia risk, laying an important foundation for future research on the relationship between chronic pain and cognitive impairment.

It also highlights the excessive burden of chronic multisite pain on patients’ cognition and brains and the need to address the overlapping nature of pain conditions both in basic research and in clinical trials.

The results suggest that cognitive decline and hippocampal atrophy interact biologically and may underlie the increased risk of dementia associated with MCP.

Source: Chinese Academy of Science – Elevated dementia risk, cognitive decline, and hippocampal atrophy in multisite chronic pain