Aging profile: How young am I, how fit are my cells?

The longer I deal with research for a healthy, long life, the more closely I look at myself. I pay a lot of attention to a vegetable-based diet, do interval fasting, run for about an hour almost every day, and do strength training twice a week. I try to reduce stress, take selected dietary supplements. Lots of people do that, and we all want to know: does that do anything? Can I really stay fit, healthy and young this way?

Gene test, biological age and Co.

I wear the OURA ring on my finger, which shows my heart rate, sleep quality and training level. In addition, a narrow, black band adorns my wrist, the AKTIIA blood pressure monitor, which works day and night. And I have my blood levels checked once a year, as well as hormones, vitamins and much more.

Then the genetic test: do I have a predisposition, a higher risk of dementia, breast cancer or other terrible things? In addition, the epigenetic test, which reads out my biological age, the level of my cell fitness. “Biologically” I’m 6 years younger, after all.

Personalized longevity advice

But of course I ask myself: How reliably do these “wearables” actually measure, the sensor-equipped rings, bracelets and watches? How meaningful is a blood test? Does it really reflect the degree of my aging or just my daily form? The same applies to the genetic test and the epigenetic clock.

A number of providers of “personalized longevity advice” have already established themselves worldwide, above all US companies. “Inside Tracker” has been on the market the longest, offers many tests and then provides extensive evaluations, but no personal medical advice.

At the “Center for Healthy Longevity” in Singapore, blood data is extensively evaluated and facial aging and genetic analyzes are combined individually into an aging profile with the help of artificial intelligence. Recommendations for nutrition, dietary supplements and much more are derived from this.

London’s King’s College is working on a “cloud computing platform” that will provide individuals with their own personal and “comprehensive panel of biomarkers of aging”.

More and more new test options are opening up, and start-ups all over the world are bringing them to market: blood and urine tests for early cancer detection, blood tests for the length of the telomeres (which provide information about biological age), stool tests for the composition of our Microbiome (an “old mix” of intestinal bacteria can accelerate aging), blood sugar check with a sensor bracelet, detecting zombie cells with saliva, glycan tests show us the age of the immune system and, and, and.

This is not (yet) cheap for the user. But longevity diagnostics and programs will become cheaper over time. And you already know what will be possible!

