Aging research: congratulations! You will live to be 150 years old

Can people soon hope for a much longer and healthier life? Researchers are developing methods that could control aging and fundamentally change society.

Life expectancy has increased enormously over the last 200 years. Is it still going on? © Getty Images/​Westend61

Thursday, November 9, 2050. Eurostat, the statistical office of the United States of Europe, reports: The life expectancy of newborn children has exceeded 200 years for the first time. The population pays little attention to the news. For her age, calendar years are irrelevant. They usually already have 120 of them behind them when they retire. When exactly the time comes is determined by an annual blood test that determines the genetic age.

