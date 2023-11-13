Home » Aging research: congratulations! You will live to be 150 years old
Health

Aging research: congratulations! You will live to be 150 years old

by admin
Aging research: congratulations! You will live to be 150 years old

Can people soon hope for a much longer and healthier life? Researchers are developing methods that could control aging and fundamentally change society.

Speaker Listen to article Life expectancy has increased enormously over the last 200 years. Is it still going on? © Getty Images/​Westend61

This article is part of TIME on the weekendissue 45/2023.

Thursday, November 9, 2050. Eurostat, the statistical office of the United States of Europe, reports: The life expectancy of newborn children has exceeded 200 years for the first time. The population pays little attention to the news. For her age, calendar years are irrelevant. They usually already have 120 of them behind them when they retire. When exactly the time comes is determined by an annual blood test that determines the genetic age.

See also  The Dangers of a Sedentary Lifestyle: More Harmful Than We Think

You may also like

Covid is still slowing down, all indicators declining...

can they affect your health? – breaking latest...

Free medical profession on electronic patient files: No...

can they affect your health? – breaking latest...

What is this idea of ​​Bertolaso’s points-based health...

Don’t drink: Popular drinks increase the risk of...

The Longevity Habits of Wellness Expert Serena Poon:...

being investigated for multiple manslaughter and negligent collapse

New variant of measles, five cases in Lombardy

Conventional diets are useless if you don’t avoid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy