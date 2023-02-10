There are some foods whose consumption should be drastically reduced because they can put a strain on our health and also lead to premature aging. Here’s what they are.

Of all the synthetic chemicals polluting our environment, the ones that set off the loudest alarm bells are persistent organic pollutants. These are very resistant toxic compounds (as the name suggests) present in the environment, in water and also in food.

To make matters worse, we are talking about compounds that spread easily and accumulate in the fatty tissue of living beings, damaging our health and the entire ecosystem. They also have a large capacity biomagnification. This means they can accumulate to reach high levels of concentration in the food chain they travel. That’s why it’s not uncommon for these pollutants to end up on our plates.

But what are the foods most affected by these powerful pollutants that we should pay close attention to? Perhaps you already have an idea in mind about it, but on the list of foods to mark in red there are some that are truly unthinkable.

Foods that should be avoided to avoid premature aging

Over 90% of human exposure to dioxins occurs through food, in particular meat and dairy productsas well as fish and shellfish. Contrary to expectations, it is also common to find them in the latte and its derivatives, but also in animal organs such as the brain and the liver.

Recently, researchers from the University of Navarre and the Network Biomedical Research Center on Obesity and Nutrition (CIBEROBN) verified that high exposure to persistent organic pollutants through diet could accelerate thecellular ageing.

The research carried out on this matter, based on 886 volunteers over the age of 55, was published in the journal Nutrients. The study showed that these pollutants lead to the shortening of the so-called telomeres. These are regions of DNA found at the ends of chromosomes and their length, as well as reflecting life expectancy, indicates a person’s general state of health as well as the risk of developing chronic diseases.

Likewise, other studies have shown an association between dietary exposure to pollutants and some diseases such as coronary atherosclerosis, heart failure, obesity, type 2 diabetes and mortality from cardiovascular disease. Several studies have also shown that a high dose of pollutants taken through food is associated with a higher risk of developing hypertension.

