Agnelli and Superlega, the harsh revenge of the football system

Then we will read the reasons and we will understand the legal part which will be explained in detail by the judges of the Guarantee College. But in the meantime, with the device in hand, you can also play a bit, “suggest” if you’ll forgive a horrid neologism. Funny to see that the Sports Guarantee Boardaccepting and rejecting the appeals presented, has divided the protagonists of this story into bad guys and good guys. The managers ended up in the first ones, with them in the lead Andrea Agnelli, at this point definitively condemned. Juventus and the members of the Board of Directors ended up in the seconds.

Agnelli, the Super League and UEFA

Juventus, therefore, can still hope to limit the damage (but someone will certainly be there), as well as the directors, while Andrea Agnelli and the top managers close to him can only proceed on non-sporting roads (and someone is seriously thinking about it) . Thinking badly is a sin, but – someone who had a good experience of these things taught us – it is also a quicker way to approach the truth, so how can you not think that Juventus’ woes in sports justice aren’t linked precisely to the dislikes that Andrea Agnelli has collected over the last decade and, in particular, from 2021 onwards, after the presentation of the super league project? How can one fail to hypothesize a certain satisfaction on the part of the top management of UEFA in seeing their worst enemy condemned in such a severe way by the Italian sports justice system?