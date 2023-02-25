8
- Agnelli: “Ceferin agreed with the Super League, but now he feels like a king” Tuttosport
- Agnelli: “UEFA’s monopoly must be broken, in 2019 we agreed on a new… All Juve
- Agnelli insists: “Superleague vital, so football dies” The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Agnelli: ‘European football towards ruin. I couldn’t defend myself, that’s why I left Juve’. And he opens the return Calciomercato.com
- Andrea Agnelli returns to talk about Superlega and launches a new attack on UEFA Virgilio Sport
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Drinking (too) hot tea can cause cancer, which is included in the list of carcinogenic substances of the Airc