After leaving Juventus, Andrea Agnelli speaks again and does so in an interview with the Dutch newspaper ‘de Telegraaf’, in which he admits that he still believes in Super League project, the only way to save the world of football. “THEUEFA’s monopoly must be broken to give clubs a financially stable future. A future in which clubs do not fall if they fail to qualify for European competitions once. This is a problem for any club – explained the former Juventus number 1 – With such uncertainty, it is not possible as a club to make sustainable and healthy long-term decisions. That is why I am in favor of a league system in top European football, with more financial and sporting opportunities for every club.”

Agnelli also reveals a background. “In 2019 we were ready, Aleksander and I (Ceferin, ed). The top clubs of all the subdivisions of the ECA had agreed on a new format. The medium-sized clubs of the big leagues, the managers of the big leagues and some associations national teams saw the new format as a threat and therefore Ceferin withdrew The clubs were in favor of a renewed and improved system of European football When UEFA decided to block the project, projects outside UEFA arose to organize a new championship with all ECA clubs. Whether the project kicks off will depend on the European Court of Justice.”

About what’s wrong with European football. “In many competitions, domestic and international, the winners are known in advance. Mainly due to the income that clubs get from the domestic market. England lead the way in this respect and you can see how the Premier League is represented in generously in the final stages of European cup tournaments. Spain is immediately behind together with some clubs such as PSG and Bayern Munich. But in a sporting competition it is important that every participant has the chance to win. So also Ajax, Feyenoord and “Juventus. As a football fan, I strongly support international competition of this kind. Unlike international federations. They have no regard for the club’s problems.”

Superalloy required. “Because if everything remains as predictable as it is at the moment, the public will turn away from football. Hence the idea of ​​a European championship with different divisions with a system of promotion and relegation. Provided they offer equal opportunities to clubs. Think about sixty to eighty clubs across Europe. With my 13 years of experience in the football industry, I know how things work, I’ve gathered ideas and I say it’s time for fairer leagues. Not leagues determined solely by trade, nor by the markets in which you spend more on football. You should aim for greater sporting democracy. Doesn’t a Polish club have the right to achieve success? Polish fans don’t have enough passion for football.”

the decision of the European Court of Justice. “Only UEFA has a monopoly and holds back everything. As long as the European Court allows it. The sentence is expected in the spring. I am very curious to know if the Court will confirm the monopolistic position of the UEFA associations in a free European market. If so , the Court will not consider the football industry, with an annual turnover of around €50 billion and 700,000 jobs involved, as an economic activity, but as a small game, an activity based on volunteers playing a game part-time football.”

On the suspension by the FIGC and the farewell to Juve. “The suspension was imposed on me by the Italian Federation after having studied the investigation by the Department of Justice. But I was not heard and I was unable to defend myself. The resignation resulted from a criminal investigation that concerns me personally. I can’t say much on this, because the case is still ongoing. The first preliminary hearing is set for March 27. At that point it will be decided whether the case stops or not – he explained – I don’t want Juventus to take on this burden for all this time – he added -. A new board can better represent the club and has nothing to do with the accusations. Furthermore, I am free to defend myself in court against any accusation. My return to football? What the future holds only the future knows. We’ll see. For now, I’m a normal enthusiast.”