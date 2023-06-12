Agoraphobia: what is fear of crowds, symptoms and treatment

What is Agoraphobia? What are the symptoms and how to treat the disorder? All the answers to your questions about discomfort.

The term agoraphobia refers to the fear of open spaces or crowded places. The diagnostic manual of Mental Disorders places it under anxiety disorders, and the symptoms are varied and of varying intensity. People with agoraphobia claim to have “developed” the disorder following the appearance of a panic attack.

The memory of this event negatively influences the experience so much that the subject slowly begins to distance himself from social life for fear that it might happen again. According to what the professionals claim, the appearance of the disorder can be traced back to the fear of being abandoned or to a high level of aggression, aspects for which, however, the subject is not ready, because a removal mechanism generally takes place.

Others, on the other hand, argue that agoraphobia arises from an internal conflict between the desire for independence and autonomy and the desire to be close, almost symbiotic with others. The symptoms of the disorder, whether it occurs with or without panic attacks, are primarily there‘avoidance, that is, the person chooses not to attend certain environments where there are many people, and prefers to be alone. In the most serious cases, the subject is unable to leave his home and is pervaded by the irrational fear of being among people.

Agoraphobia, what are the symptoms and why it is important to consult a mental health expert

The symptoms of agoraphobia with panic disorder are: very strong anxiety, feeling of loss, dizziness, difficulty in breathing. In the case in which instead a real panic attack occurs, the following occur: tachycardia, tremors, sweating, sense of tightness in the chest, nausea, abdominal pain and discomfort, sometimes fainting.

On the other hand, agoraphobia without panic disorder occurs in the absence of all these manifestations, but the subject experiences feelings of inadequacy and discomfort, starting to categorically avoid all social situations. In any case, at the first hint it is necessary to contact a mental health professional who knows how to indicate the way for the cure and for the resolution of the problem.

Sometimes the disorder manifests itself as a result of trauma or strong disappointments, for this reason it is important to talk about it with an expert who knows how to get to the root of the disorder, so as to help the patient finally find a way out and regain the lost serenity in order to regain possession of normal daily life.