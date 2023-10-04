Agree to Receive Newsletter and Commercial Communications from Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21

Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 Collects Personal Data for Newsletter and Commercial Communications

Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21, a renowned publishing company, is asking its customers to agree to receiving their newsletter and commercial communications via email. In compliance with the Organic Law 15/1999, of December 13, on the Protection of Personal Data, Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 informs customers that the personal data provided by them through any electronic form on their website will be collected and used for various purposes.

The company assures its customers that the personal data will be used to respond to their requests for information and to keep them informed about new activities, products, and services. By agreeing to receive the newsletter and commercial communications, customers will be kept up to date with the latest news and offerings from Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21.

It is important for customers to note that they should add the email address NORESPONDER@RRHHDIGITAL.COM to their contact list or white mail list in order to avoid spam. By doing so, customers can ensure that they receive all necessary information without any inconvenience.

Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21 takes the privacy and security of customers’ personal data seriously. The company assures that the data collected will be stored securely and will not be shared with any third parties without prior consent. Customers can find more information about the company’s legal notice and privacy policy on their website.

If you are interested in staying updated with the latest news and offerings from Ediciones Digitales Siglo 21, make sure to agree to receive their newsletter and commercial communications today.