Agreement between Poland and Ukraine on wheat imports

Poland and Ukraine have reached an agreement on the import of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products. This was announced by Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus at a press conference, at the end of the talks between the delegations of the two countries.

The revolt in the East against Ukrainian wheat grows

The agreement allows transit of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products through the country. “We managed to set up mechanisms that will ensure that not even a ton of grain will remain in Poland and the goods will transit through Poland,” the Polish minister explained. Telus also announced action on grain that is already in the country. “By July – he said – the surplus of cereals, about 4 million tons, will leave Poland to make room for a new crop”. Polish Development Minister Waldemar Buda also announced that the passage of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland will start at midnight on Friday. “This time is needed to issue two regulations from the Minister of Finance and to update the regulation. We will introduce electronic seals and the Sent system for these goods,” he explained, adding that “this will be the basis for amending the regulation.”

