Bonaccini-Donini: “A more than fair recognition for those who carry out a fundamental activity every day. With the unions and the entire regional system to strengthen public health”

The agreement brings the economic resources available for the supplementary contract of the health sector to the maximum limit set by the legislation, with retroactive value from 1 January 2022. Over 56 thousand professionals are involved: social and health workers, administrative officials and non-executive technicians, others non-medical workers

March 13, 2023 – Resources for the accessory salary of health workers in Emilia-Romagna are there and reach the maximum limit set by law, thanks to the commitment of the Region: 16 million euros.

It establishes a agreement signed on 8 March by the Emilia Romagna region with the federal trade union organizations CGIL, CISL and UIL in a comparison report. Not only are the resources that feed the contractual funds of the staff guaranteed sector of healthcare companiesbut specifics are identified additional economic resources – which amount to 16 million euros in 2023 – gross of reflected charges and Irap. The funds of the supplementary contract of the companies of the Regional Health Service will therefore be increased to the maximum extent provided for by the national collective labor agreement of the sector signed on 2 November 2022, with retroactive value starting from 1st January 2022.

The identified resources will finance the ancillary economic treatment. Overall they are involved over 56 thousand professionals of the health sector: non-executive administrative and technical operators and officials, health and social workers and other non-medical operators.

Managerial personnel are temporarily excluded, for whom the signing of the CCNL for the three-year period 2019-2021 is awaited to evaluate, with the trade union organizations, the methods of using the resources allocated by the 2022 budget law.

The economic resources can be addressed by the companies, in the context of the company supplementary bargaining, to pursue policies for the growth and professional development of personnel such as, for example, the progressions between areas o the recognition of indemnities connected to particular working conditions.

“We are proud to announce the signing of this agreement – commented the president of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniand the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-, because it allows us to recognize and value, also from an economic point of view, the commitment and dedication of those who carry out a fundamental activity every day and have played a decisive role in overcoming the very tough years of the pandemic: professionals, technicians, officials , operators. Workers who, together with managers, are on the front line every day to address the needs and health needs of the population, often in difficult conditions. It was not an obvious result, given the particularly critical context caused by the continuing underfunding of the regional health services, but we manage to make the maximum possible resources available, sharing the objective of strengthening health care with the trade union organizations and the entire regional system public by improving the conditions of those who work there”.

In the report, the Region thus undertakes to apply the contractual provisions relating to the three-year period 2019-2021. These provisions provide for the increase of funds, following the allocations set out in the 2022 budget law, already starting from 2022 and up to the upper limit identified in the national collective labor agreement. Limit which, for the Emilia-Romagna Region, was precisely around 16 million euros.

The discussion is part of the commitments undertaken by the regional government with the social partners through the Pact for work and the climate. With specific reference to the regional health system, the pact provides that the shared objectives identify tools and paths aimed at supporting and strengthening the public and universal socio-health system, also through the adequate promotion and development of growth paths and professional development of personnel I work in companies and bodies of the regional health service.