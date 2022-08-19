Palazzo Lombardia has foreseen 15,000,000 euros of incentives for general practitioners (GPs) divided into various points: an additional compensation for doctors operating in functionally and temporarily disadvantaged areas who are responsible for assisting patients not enrolled in a MMG. “This is an important and innovative agreement – remarked the vice president and councilor for Welfare Letizia Moratti – which supports the strengthening of the Lombard territorial health system. The Regions, led by Lombardy, had in recent months worked with the Minister of Health, for a national agreement with general practitioners. A commitment made by the Prime Minister, which unfortunately has not found concrete due to the government crisis. Lombardy has therefore chosen to define a first agreement at the regional level. For this I thank the associations and especially the doctors who have made themselves available to take this important step “.

TEMPORARY MEDICAL OFFICES

Furthermore, for patients who cannot be assigned a doctor, the Agreement provides for the possibility of activating temporary medical clinics (AMT) on weekdays, in which all doctors of the ‘single role’ can operate (including GPs of that territory). Additional funds are foreseen for the recruitment of study staff.

PARTICIPATION IN THE CAMPAIGNS

Another point contained in the document consists in the active participation of doctors in the anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign (in outpatient clinics, in community homes, in vaccination centers and at home, with the care of non-ambulatory patients) and in active participation to screening programs (colorectal, breast, cervix, etc.).

ASSOCIATIONS OF DOCTORS

In the agreement also signed a series of incentives for the establishment of ‘Territorial Functional Associations’ (AFT), in which the general practitioner, while working in his own office, is closely connected with other colleagues; funds also for the ‘Primary Care Complex Units’, where doctors physically work in the same location, alongside specialists. For these units, the functional connection with the AFT is envisaged through IT and information systems.

The Agreement signed by the Lombardy Region and the trade unions is part of the current development phase of territorial medicine through the establishment of Community Houses. It provides that general practitioners are called upon to provide a significant contribution in the phase of elaboration of operating models, for the provision of integrated services with outpatient specialists, the Family and Community Nurses, Integrated Home Care (ADI ) and municipal social services.

The agreement strengthens the work in connection between GPs and aims to offer greater availability in the opening of studios and more services, through various projects. In particular, vaccinations, home vaccinations, rapid swabs, screening, diagnostic tests also through telemedicine, health promotion and counseling and activation of ADI.

Other sectors covered by the Regional Supplementary Agreement are telemedicine and telemonitoring.