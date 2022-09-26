Medicine and nursing, agreement between the universities of Catania and South Florida: a “general agreement” on training, mobility and research has been signed between the two universities.

Promote and encourage the international mobility of teachers and students, training and research in the fields of medicine and nursing. This is what thecooperation framework agreement signed this morning by the rector Francesco Priolo ofUniversity of Catania and Prof. Usha Menon of the prestigious University of South Florida during the meeting between the delegations of the two universities at the central building.

Leading the delegation from the US university – which is based in Tampa, Florida and it has over 48,000 students from 150 countries around the world – Prof. Usha Menon, dean of the College of Nursing. Also present is Dr. Rosemary Ferdinand, board member of the Academic School of Nursing, main sponsor of the Sicily project of the University of South Florida. A project that also includes the involvement of the College of Medicine chaired by prof. Charles Lockwood.

The US delegation was welcomed at the Central Palace by the Rector Francesco Priolo and the Vice Rector Francesca Longo in the presence of the delegates Martino Ruggieri (Internationalization, biomedical field), Rosario Faraci (University Incubator, start-up and spin-off) and Filippo Caraci (Technology transfer and relations with companies, bio-medical field), the president of the School of Medicine, Pietro Castellino, and the directors of the departments of general surgery and medical-surgical specialties, Alessandro Cappellani, and of medical and surgical sciences and advanced technologies “Ingrassia”, Antonella Agodi.

The delegation of the US university, during the three days, he will visit the structures of the hospital-university “Policlinico” at the University Citadel where he will meet the presidents of the courses of study in Medicine and Surgery, Daniela Puzzo, and in Nursing, Antonio Biondi, and the medical professors and researchers of the Catania university. The teachers Cappellani and Faraci, main promoters of the agreement carried out for several months thanks also to the contribution of Dr. Daisy Cosentino, and the coordinator of the control room at Internationalization, Prof. Lucia Zappalà, will also participate.

In the headquarters of the Third Mission Area, the delegates to Technology Transfer Antonio Terrasi and Filippo Caraci they will illustrate the intense patent activity of the Catania university, while prof. Faraci will introduce some spin offs from biomedical research that will present their academic entrepreneurship projects of Unict such as Eclat, Mimesis, Tobesia, ProbioEtna and We.Mitobiotech.

In addition, the meetings with the president of the Order of Doctors of CataniaIgnazio La Mantia, and with the president of the Order of Nursing Professions, Carmelo Spica, together with some doctors and managers representing the world of public and private hospital in Catania.

The US delegation will close the three days in Troina where – led by professors Caraci and Faraci – they will visit the structures of the Cittadella dell’Oasi where the University of Catania has been present for years with important and innovative teaching and research activities.