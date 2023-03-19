Home Health Agreement with Mexico – nurses should come to Germany faster
Agreement with Mexico – nurses should come to Germany faster

Mexico is a relatively young country. The average age is 29.2 years. The nursing schools there have an excellent reputation. However, they train well beyond what is needed. Youth unemployment in Mexico is around seven percent.

German hospitals and nursing homes offer Mexican nurses good working conditions and good wages, Spahn continued. “We’ll make sure of that.” The German umbrella organization will organize the recruitment accordingly together with the Chamber of Commerce.

The search for nursing staff is promoted by an exchange and study program for Mexican trainers. On seminar trips to Germany, they should learn about the requirements and challenges in the local care system. The aim is for both sides to learn from each other and for the trainers to encourage their students in Mexico to work as caregivers in Germany. The first Mexican trainers will travel to Germany in November. Minister Spahn met 12 of them in the afternoon.

It is a big challenge to recruit nursing staff abroad, explained Spahn. However, the organizations involved could be sure of the support of the Federal Ministry of Health. “I look forward to welcoming the first Mexican nurses to Germany.

