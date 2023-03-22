It happened in Favara. The boy was suddenly taken ill and collapsed to the ground, passing out

A 12-year-old boy died while playing basketball in the gymnasium of the “Guarino” school in Favara, in the province of Agrigento. The boy was suddenly taken ill and collapsed to the ground, losing consciousness. The intervention of two ambulances from 118 and the doctors who tried to revive him was useless. The body was taken to the San Giovanni di Dio hospital in Agrigento. Mayor, Anthony Palumboproclaimed the city mourning for the day of the funeral.