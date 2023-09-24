aHUS Awareness Day: “Because aHUS is very diverse, we simply need lots and lots of them.”

Munich – People with rare diseases are not just patients – they are also normal men, women and children who want to use their skills and opportunities to make their dreams come true. Following this idea, takes place on September 24, 2023 the Awareness Day of the rare disease atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) under the motto “Capabilities & Possibilities”. The aim is to focus on those affected and the clinical picture and to contribute to improving care with knowledge, education and awareness. Together we take self-help for rare complement-mediated diseases. V. (www.ahus-selbsthilfe.de) and Alexion Pharma Germany use this day to let aHUS patients have their say and show how important support is for them.

Self-help was created to welcome and support patients – and to show them that they are not alone. Christiane Mockenhaupt, whose daughter Neele was diagnosed with aHUS at the age of four months, is co-founder of the self-help organization for aHUS patients. In the video interview, she talks about her everyday life as the mother of a child with aHUS and about exchanging experiences with other affected people – and about what support she would like in order to be able to really support everyone affected: “Because aHUS is very diverse, We just need lots and lots of them.” Click here for the video interview with Christiane Mockenhaupt.

