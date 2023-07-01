AI Chatbots Revolutionize Doctor-Patient Communication and Administrative Tasks

Title: AI Chatbot Helps Doctors Enhance Patient Communication and Streamline Administrative Tasks

Subtitle: OpenAI’s ChatGPT proves valuable in healthcare, aiding doctors in delivering compassionate care and handling administrative burdens

Date: June 20, 2023

In the realm of healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI) has demonstrated its transformative potential once again. Following the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last fall, doctors quickly recognized the capabilities of this AI-powered chatbot. Within just 72 hours, medical professionals began utilizing ChatGPT to address a range of tasks.

Peter Lee, corporate vice president of research and incubation at Microsoft, expressed both excitement and concern about the implications of AI in healthcare. While he hoped that long-language models like ChatGPT could assist in mundane tasks that consume doctors’ time, he also expressed concerns about potential inaccuracies or fabricated information.

However, what surprised Lee the most was a novel use of ChatGPT that he hadn’t anticipated. Doctors started utilizing the chatbot to improve their communication with patients, injecting a sense of compassion into their interactions. Multiple studies and surveys have highlighted the significance of a doctor’s compassion in patient care. Patient preferences prioritize compassion over wait times and cost, with many individuals having experienced doctors who lack empathy.

To aid in delivering sensitive news and expressing concerns about patients’ suffering, doctors have turned to ChatGPT to find the right words. Michael Pignone, chair of the department of internal medicine at the University of Texas at Austin, recounted his team’s successful use of ChatGPT to engage patients with alcohol use disorder. The chatbot provided instant talking points that were instrumental in their project to enhance treatments for the disorder.

Although there are skeptics who question the reliability of long-language models, anecdotes from doctors who have used ChatGPT offer a different perspective. Isaac Kohane, a professor of biomedical informatics at Harvard Medical School, was initially skeptical but was left “shocked” after testing ChatGPT. Kohane highlighted the chatbot’s efficiency in evaluating patient eligibility for specialized programs, which would typically take doctors a month to accomplish but the AI system completed within minutes.

Furthermore, Richard Stern, a rheumatologist based in Dallas, Texas, praised ChatGPT for streamlining administrative tasks. Stern reported using the chatbot to assist in writing friendly responses to patient emails and even drafting appeal letters to insurers. Stern’s requests to insurers, which would typically consume hours of his time, were handled swiftly and effectively by the AI chatbot.

While some skeptics remain, the success stories of doctors using ChatGPT highlight the potential benefits that AI-powered systems can bring to healthcare. The ability to enhance patient communication, streamline administrative tasks, and improve decision-making processes marks a new era in medical practice.

As AI continues to evolve and organizations like OpenAI refine their chatbot technologies, the future of healthcare holds promise for even more innovations that can revolutionize the industry.

By Gina Kolata

The New York Times

