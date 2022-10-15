The Cancer Center of the Humanitas hospital in Milan has launched a project that aims to develop new data analysis systems in the field of haematological diseases. In particular, Synthema, as the project is called, aims to create an “international hub” where to develop and validate innovative techniques based on artificial intelligence to make the clinical and biological information of patients anonymous. The project also aims to generate synthetic data, in compliance with privacy regulations, to overcome the scarcity and fragmentation of information available today for research, in compliance with the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). What he will focus on. The project, which won a European Commission grant of 7 million euros under the Horizon 2020 program, will start in early 2023 and will focus on rare haematological diseases such as sickle cell anemia and acute myeloid leukemia.

Rare diseases, it was said, but which have a very important overall number of patients in the world. If we think of the field of tumors (which include blood diseases such as acute myeloid leukemia), in Italy about 20% of patients suffer from a rare form of neoplasm. Why do you slow down? Several collaborative research groups at national and EU level have recently emerged to study rare haematological diseases, but the progress of clinical and translational research is often slowed down due to the relatively low number of affected patients and the dispersion of information in centers. clinical and research that are not connected to each other (and therefore not communicating). The Humanitas AI Center (the Research Center for Artificial Intelligence) comes to the aid of this situation, which for some time has been studying secure and anonymous systems to generate knowledge from patient data. See also "Per aspera ad astra", my fight against cancer

The synthetic data. The future, according to Victor Savevski, Managing Director AI Center of Humanitas, is synthetic data: to obtain them you need algorithms capable of interfacing with the real patient’s information to create a virtual copy, different from the individual who generated that data, but containing all the clinical, genetic, biological and statistical properties of the original. A kind of “avatar”, a digital alter ego with an extra security dimension: the data is not copied one by one, in a mirror, but on the group, also taking into account the relationships between the data. In practice, these virtual patients no longer have anything to do with real patients, it is as if they had absorbed their properties and relationships in a similar but not equal way. And the synthetic data can speed up the trials: in studies that need to compare two different “populations” (for example to verify the effectiveness of a drug), it will be sufficient to enroll one group of people instead of two, with obvious benefits also from the point of view. from an economic point of view. The center of artificial intelligence. The Humanitas Clinical Institute is the first hospital in Italy to have an integrated Artificial Intelligence Research Center, whose goal is to create a space for sharing knowledge and skills between engineers, doctors and data scientists to achieve even higher standards of care elevated through the construction of intelligent algorithms capable of processing a large amount of clinical information. The ultimate goal is to find associations and define forecasting models useful for the advancement of scientific research and innovation in areas such as predictive medicine, personalization of treatments and diagnostic imaging. At Humanitas, the application of Artificial Intelligence takes place in various fields: from the prevention of colon and rectal cancers (where he is working on a database of omics data in endoscopy) to diagnostic imaging and hematology. See also Participatory science: mosquitoes are now tracked with the app

