AI discovers new super antibiotic, beats even resistant bacteria

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and McMaster University have made a promising discovery in the field of fighting drug-resistant bacterial infections. Using artificial intelligence, they have identified a potential new antibiotic capable of fighting Acinetobacter baumannii, a bacterium known for its resistance to antibiotics and responsible for many infections in hospitals.

Acinetobacter baumannii is a significant threat to human health, especially to hospitalized patients and wounded soldiers. It can cause pneumonia, meningitis and other serious infections, and has become increasingly resistant to existing antibiotic treatments.

Even more important than the single bacterium, however, the key point is the resistance to antibiotics. This is a rather serious problem that affects both humans and, above all, farm animals. According to some it is one of the great evils of our time, and who knows that another great threat – precisely Artificial Intelligence – could be the solution.

The research team used an AI algorithm trained to evaluate the effectiveness of thousands of compounds chemicals in blocking the growth of Acinetobacter baumannii. After careful analysis, they identified a promising antibiotic called abaucin. This compound has been shown to be highly effective in killing Acinetobacter baumannii, but had no effect on other drug-resistant bacterial species such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus.

What makes abaucin particularly interesting is its a narrow spectrum. This means that it specifically targets Acinetobacter baumannii without harming the beneficial bacteria that live in the human body. This feature reduces the risk that the use of the antibiotic will eventually trigger an increase in antibiotic resistance.

This discovery is a major breakthrough in the search for new antibiotics and demonstrates the potential of artificial intelligence in accelerating and expanding the discovery of new drugs. The researchers now hope to further optimize abaucin for clinical use and to use the same approach to identify potential antibiotics for other drug-resistant infections.

