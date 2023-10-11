AI in healthcare? We need a regulatory framework

The Guarantor has published a decalogue for the creation of health services based on artificial intelligence which defines some key concepts and sets limits on the use of these technologies.

In the document of fourteen pages, the Guarantor, recalling an opinion already expressed for the Revenue Agency and a series of considerations / recommendations both at national and European level, establishes two basic principles:

That for data processing using artificial intelligence technologies “it is necessary that they are provided for by a specific regulatory framework” That a data protection impact assessment is always necessary as required by Article 35 of the Regulation which indicates that “when a type of processing, in particular when it involves the use of new technologies, considering the nature, object, context and purposes of the processing, may present a high risk for the rights and freedoms of natural persons”

In addition to this, the Guarantor also expresses its opinion on three further specific principles for AI:

The principle of knowability, according to which the interested party has the right to know the existence of decision-making processes based on automated processing and, in this case, to receive significant information on the logic used, so as to be able to understand it; the principle of non-exclusivity of the algorithmic decision, according to which there must still be human intervention in the decision-making process capable of controlling, validating or denying the automatic decision (so-called human in the loop); the principle of algorithmic non-discriminationaccording to which it is appropriate for the data controller to use reliable AI systems that reduce opacities and errors due to technological and/or human causes, periodically verifying

effectiveness also in light of the rapid evolution of the technologies used, of the appropriate mathematical or statistical procedures for profiling, by implementing adequate technical and organizational measures.

Considerations and implications

It is not clear, at least to the undersigned, whether the decalogue applies only to national services carried out by Central Bodies or concerns any body including the Regions and healthcare companies. The need for an impact assessment certainly concerns every owner.

The need for a regulatory framework could block or slow down some initiatives such as, for example, the Agenas tender for the AI ​​platform for primary care that I wrote about here.

Regarding the specific principles, there are some considerations that the document raises. The right of the interested party to know the existence of decision-making processes based on artificial intelligence and, in particular, to receive information on the logic used, so as to be able to understand it, could be very difficult to apply in practice, given the complexity of the technologies and of the models on which they are based. In my experience as a teacher in a medical school I can tell you that the lesson on AI is the most difficult in my course despite my efforts to make it simple and accessible to all students.

Even the principle of non-exclusivity of algorithmic decision making could undermine the very usefulness of AI in some sectors. Think for example of patient profiling based on clinical risk. Manually validating each decision, i.e. classification, may be impractical.

I wonder what knowledge of AI the writers of the Decalogue have and whether they formulated the principles by placing the law before the technical and operational feasibility of what they established.

Finally, I regret to underline how, faced with technologies of such great relevance and impact, the Authority decides to define principles without an open discussion extended to the main stakeholders of the sector, in a logic of self-referentiality which risks slowing down or blocking a field of Information Technology with enormous potential, mortgaging the future of digital healthcare.

