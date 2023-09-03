AI predicts if you’ll get sick later – with just a push of a button

It sounds a lot like science fiction what Australian scientists are working on right now. An artificial intelligence they developed is able to predict the risk of umpteen different diseases. And that’s not all. The tool also wants to predict broken bones and falls. What’s it all about?

Software recognizes several harbingers

Behind this is software, writes the Edith Cowan University team, which analyzes scans to determine bone density. Several harbingers can be seen on these:

About one Abdominal aortic calcification , which increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. The scan also shows whether a osteoporosis which increases the risk of falls, fractures and dementia.

All that is required is a push of a button. Certain programs typically took five to 15 minutes for further analysis. The new software, on the other hand, is much faster and capable of reviewing around 60,000 images in a single day.

“Because these images and automated results can be quickly and easily captured at the time of bone density testing, this could lead to new approaches for early cardiovascular disease detection and disease surveillance in clinical practice in the future,” said study leader Joshua Lewis. This significant increase in efficiency will help people avoid health problems later in life. The team published its results in the journal The Lancet.

AI shows high hit rate

The software had a high hit rate when examining the images, it continues. This was 80 percent – “an impressive value, considering that it was the first version of the software”. Only in three percent of the cases would the program have wrongly given the all-clear. The team is now working on further, improved versions of the tool until it can be used on a large scale.

More harbingers of common diseases

As long as such scans are not widely used, there are still ways to predict certain diseases. Watch out for the following warnings:

harbingers of heart attack

A heart attack can occur without warning. According to the German Heart Foundation, around 50 percent of all heart attack patients have symptoms that appear 24 to 28 hours beforehand. Since every second counts in the case of a heart attack, those affected or those present should call the emergency doctor immediately on the telephone number 112 if the following signs occur, because they are alarm signals:

Severe pain and feeling of pressure in the chest Shortness of breath without or with the slightest exertion Massive tightness in the chest Severe burning sensation in the chest Cold sweat and cold, pale skin Nausea and vomiting Pain in the upper abdomen

harbingers of dementia

Dementia leads to impairments that affect memory, thinking, language and orientation, writes the portal “Demenz-behandeln.de”. Changes in social behavior and personality can also be symptoms. The following are also included:

Forgetfulness Difficulty concentrating Difficulty thinking Difficulty with everyday activities Language problems Orientation problems Mood swings Changes in behavior and personality

