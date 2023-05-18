AI predicts Parkinson’s before symptoms appear with 96% accuracy

Australian and US researchers have developed an AI that can predict Parkinson’s with 96% accuracy, before symptoms. The neural network analyzes the metabolites present in the body. This is how CRANK-MS works.

created aartificial intelligence able to predict the development of the Parkinson’s disease before i appear symptoms typical of the disease, such as tremors e slowing of movements. It is an experimental system – a prototype – yet to be validated, however the precision demonstrated in a new study is so high (96 percent) that it could turn into an exceptional diagnostic tool. To date, in fact, they do not exist blood tests and other tests that can predict the risk of developing neurodegenerative disease (of non-genetic origin); there diagnosis normally it is done following the emergence of the symptomatology. But there are alarm bells – like i sleep disorders – present many years before the appearance of the same. In suspected cases, a screening could be carried out with artificial intelligence and the risk determined, taking all the necessary measures in advance.

An international research team led by Australian scientists at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), who worked closely with colleagues, has developed AI that can predict the development of Parkinson’s before symptoms from the Department of Medicine and the Faculty of Computing & Data Science of Boston University (USA). The researchers, coordinated by J. Diana Zhang and William A. Donald of the School of Chemistry, have developed artificial intelligence – a neural network inspired by the ‘knots’ of the human brain – starting from the data collected in the Spanish European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study. The researchers focused on 39 patients who developed Parkinson’s disease within 15 years of the investigation. Specifically, they collected all the data related to their metabolites, chemical compounds produced by the body as a result of food consumption, drug intake and exposure to chemicals. They are real biomarkers detectable in blood and other biological samples.

The large amount of data was compared with the set of metabolites of 39 healthy subjects and fed to the machine learning, who has been hunting for patterns that can predict the risk of developing the disease. Artificial intelligence, call CRANK-MS (acronym of Classification and Ranking Analysis using Neural network generates Knowledge from Mass Spectrometry), is based on the data of a laboratory test called mass spectrometry to identify patterns among the metabolites, which can number in the thousands. “The most common method of analyzing metabolomics data is through statistical approaches. But in this case we take into account that metabolites can have associations with other metabolites, and this is where machine learning comes into play. With hundreds or thousands of metabolites, we’ve used computational power to figure out what’s going on,” Dr. Zhang said in a press release.

A colossal polar vortex has formed on the Sun, a phenomenon never seen before

From data analysis, for example, the AI ​​revealed that Parkinson’s patients had blood levels of triterpenoidi lower than healthy ones. They are substances neuroprotectors normally found in apples, tomatoes and olives, explain the study authors. “A future study could examine whether the consumption of these foods can naturally protect against the development of Parkinson’s disease,” highlights the Australian university. The AI ​​also observed that the notorious perfluoroalkyl substances or PFASs were present in patients with the neurodegenerative disease, endocrine disruptors – known as “chemical substances forever” due to their poor degradability in the environment – ​​associated with multiple pathologies.

To confirm whether metabolite patterns can actually be predictive of Parkinson’s requires studying much larger cohorts, the next step in CRANK-MS research. However, the premises are extremely positive, given that the AI ​​was able to predict the emergence of Parkinson’s with a 96 percent accuracy. The method could also be applied for other pathologies. “This accurate and interpretable NN (NDR neural network)-based approach is expected to improve diagnostic performance for many diseases using metabolomics and other untargeted ‘omics’ methods,” the scientists explained in the study abstract. The details of the research “Interpretable Machine Learning on Metabolomics Data Reveals Biomarkers for Parkinson’s Disease” have been published in the specialized scientific journal ACS Central Science.