Aic: pediatric screening is good. Now reduce the VAT in foods for celiacs (05/25/2023)

The Italian Celiac Association followed the work that led to the vote on 23 May, finding the attention of the various political forces, across the board, to guarantee the Patient Associations concerned the right involvement envisaged by the Third Sector Code, both in the regulatory phase, and in the programmatic one entrusted to the Ministry of Health, as well as in the National Observatory on diabetes and celiac disease set up by law at the Ministry of Health.

«We consider it very positive that institutions pay due attention to the diagnosis of celiac disease, a disease that is greatly underestimated in Italy, where only 40% of patients have a diagnosis and can access treatment. Let us never forget that an undiagnosed celiac is exposed to the risk of even very serious complications, seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate, as well as burdening public health. Diagnosing celiac disease is a form of prevention,” he says Rossella ValmaranaPresident of AIC – Italian Celiac Association.

Now working to reduce the VAT

«Some amendments were presented in the Chamber, not all of which were accepted. Among the ideas for improving the law that emerged from the parliamentary debate, in particular, AIC will follow the proposal of the VAT reduction in foods specifically formulated for coeliacs, which can return a significant share of economic value to the spending ceiling, similar to what is being experienced in Spain in this period».

In the institutional sphere, AIC also expresses its satisfaction with the birth of the Parliamentary Intergroup on Celiac Disease, Allergies and AFMS, a project in which the Association participated, speaking at the first presentation appointment on 18 May, as part of the Week of celiac disease. Members of the Chamber and Senate can join the Intergroup, politically transversal for the in-depth study of the topics covered by the intergroup and the coordination of parliamentary action.

«We will follow the activity of the Intergroup, with the will to provide any useful contribution for the initiatives in favor of celiac patients. We also draw our attention to the legislative process of the bill for the amendment of Law 123/05, with some of the requests that have been pursued for some time by AIC: the completion of digitization in all Regions and Autonomous Provinces, circularity of vouchers, training of catering operators, tools for improving the performance of diagnosis and follow-up of celiac disease» concludes President Valmarana.