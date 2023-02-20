In these 50 years Aido has grown and renewed itself, but its mission has never changed: the information and awareness of citizens on the culture of gift. Much has been done and much still remains to be done, if we consider the thousands of people waiting for a transplant, the last chance for a cure. «It is necessary – explains Petrin – to continue working so that citizens can express themselves consciously about the possibility of donating. For this reason, Aido has launched a new channel for just over a year, DigitalAIDO, the system that allows you to join with a simple click from your PC or smartphone, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. A few steps that can really make a difference, not only for those who are sick today but also for us, who could find ourselves in the condition of needing a transplant in the future. So far there have been almost 23,000 favorable expressions of will expressed with this tool».

Appointment on Sunday 26 February in San Pietro, therefore. «Finally, my thanks go – concludes President Petrin – to all those who commit themselves every day to the cause of donation: to our members who are now almost one and a half million throughout Italy and to the over 8,000 active volunteers who passionately animate our association present on the national territory with its 20 regional sections, 90 provincial sections and 832 municipal groups. We are celebrating 50 years of yes to life, ready to face the next challenges».