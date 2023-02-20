Aido, the Italian Association for the Donation of Organs, Tissues and Cells, is 50 years old. To symbolically celebrate this important milestoneover 500 people, including managers and volunteers from all over Italy, will gather in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Sunday 26 February 2023, for the recitation of the Angelus prayer with Pope Francis, which will be followed by a convivial moment. For Aido it will be a moment of celebration and reflection on what has been achieved in this first half century of life, that is, since the Friulian-born pharmaceutical rep Giorgio Brumat personally committed himself, with passion and determination, in favor of the many sick people in awaiting a transplant, founding on 14 November 1971 a first nucleus of donors in the province of Bergamo (Dob). On February 23, 1973 Aido was born.
Aido from Pope Francis, an appointment that is renewed
The event on Sunday 26 February will have a strong symbolic value also because the memory of the audience that the pontiff granted to the association in April 2019, in the Clementine hall of the Apostolic Palace, in the presence of 400 volunteers and top executives remains alive by Aido. On that occasion, the Pope defined the donation as an “expression of the universal fraternity that binds all men and women together, a profoundly human experience full of love”.
He doesn’t hide the emotion the national president of Aido Flavia Petrin: «We will show our joy and closeness to Francis, a pope who has not failed to support our cause in recent years. We cannot fail to thank him for the words full of humanity in favor of the donation. Sunday will be a moment of celebration and prayer, finally in attendance after the restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic”.
In these 50 years Aido has grown and renewed itself, but its mission has never changed: the information and awareness of citizens on the culture of gift. Much has been done and much still remains to be done, if we consider the thousands of people waiting for a transplant, the last chance for a cure. «It is necessary – explains Petrin – to continue working so that citizens can express themselves consciously about the possibility of donating. For this reason, Aido has launched a new channel for just over a year, DigitalAIDO, the system that allows you to join with a simple click from your PC or smartphone, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. A few steps that can really make a difference, not only for those who are sick today but also for us, who could find ourselves in the condition of needing a transplant in the future. So far there have been almost 23,000 favorable expressions of will expressed with this tool».
Appointment on Sunday 26 February in San Pietro, therefore. «Finally, my thanks go – concludes President Petrin – to all those who commit themselves every day to the cause of donation: to our members who are now almost one and a half million throughout Italy and to the over 8,000 active volunteers who passionately animate our association present on the national territory with its 20 regional sections, 90 provincial sections and 832 municipal groups. We are celebrating 50 years of yes to life, ready to face the next challenges».