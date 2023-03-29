The actress Elena DiCioccio during the television show Le Iene he said: «Hi, I’m Elena Di Cioccio, I am 48 years old and have been HIV positive for 21 years. I have HIV, I’m one of those with the purple halo. I was very young when this diagnosis completely changed my life. At first I was afraid of dying, then of being able to hurt others. What if you infect someone? – I said to myself – I would never forgive myself. It never happened, I never infected anyone and I didn’t die. Instead in these 21 years, while the therapies gradually allowed me to live an increasingly normal life, what killed me was a huge shame of myself. I experienced the disease as if it were a fault. I thought that between me and the other, the worst person was always me. I felt dirty, flawed. I was afraid of being mocked, insulted, disqualified by the prejudice that still exists against us HIV positive people”.

In 2021 in Italy there were 1770 new diagnoses of infection, five a day. Of these, more than 50% were in a phase of AIDS, i.e. people had already developed the disease, which means that the diagnosis had come late. And it is estimated that for every diagnosed case there are three who remain under trace. We are far from the WHO hypothesis according to which the disease had to be eradicated by 2030 and the testimony of Elena Di Cioccio brings attention back to AIDS: a “forgotten epidemic” by governments but where in recent years, scientific research has made huge strides. “I am a person with HIV”, says Giusi Giupponi, national president Lila – Italian league for the fight against AIDS. «I have been living with the infection for 24 years and have been a “visible” person since 2009. I really appreciate what Elena Di Cioccio has done, who was also our testimonial in the past. However, I remember that saying or not saying you have the infection is a personal and indisputable choice. There is also a law that protects the sick, 135 of 1990: if we don’t want to, we are not required to disclose our serological status to anyone».

85% of infections are contracted through sexual intercourse. «In past years», explains Giupponi, «those who had HIV were forced to use condoms and took various drugs – I reached 21 a day – with various side effects. Today, however, I take only one tablet and for those who are treated, the viral load is suppressed, which means that a person with HIV or AIDS cannot infect anyone. This is why it is essential to have the diagnosis as soon as possible ».

While science has made great strides the social stigma remains: “There is a cultural heritage that does not seem to want to pass,” explains the president of Lila. “As if there was a constant judgment. You have the infection so you did something wrong, almost as if to say “you asked for it”. “Do one of substances”, “you are homosexual”, “you are a prostitute”. Certainly the declaration of a famous person helps, especially people who have lived it like her, feeling “wrong”, when they are not. There’s a river that overwhelms you when you get diagnosed. You can no longer see the future. But today you can do everything, have a normal life, become parents».

HIV is not transmitted with kisses, it is not transmitted with mosquito bites, it is not transmitted in daily life together or by drinking from the same glass. “It is not transmitted,” says Giupponi, “not even through unprotected sexual intercourse if the person with the infection is being treated and therefore has a suppressed viral load.”

On the prevention front, today the associations, including Lila, have launched the petition “Free PrEP immediately and for [email protected]”. «Aifa’s decision to postpone the green light for free PrEP, thehighly effective pre-exposure prophylaxis that prevents HIV, precisely in the last authorization step, is serious and unacceptable for a country like ours, which has signed up to the UN commitment to defeat AIDS by 2030», reads the petition. «This stop, after others nothing done by Aifa and the Ministry of Health, confirms how theItaly is one of the most backward and obscurantist Western countries in terms of HIV prevention and one of the few advanced welfare countries that does not dispense this drug for free».

“Approved since 2012 by the FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) and in 2016 by the EMA, the European Medicines Agency”, continues the note, “PrEP consists of taking tablets, before and after exposure to the risk contracting HIV (sexual intercourse without a condom, sharing syringes). When taken correctly, prophylaxis offers close to 100% protection against infection. This is certified by all international health agencies (UN, UNAIDS, WHO, EMA, ECDC, etc.) who recommend promoting access to PrEP as much as possible, and data from countries where it is reimbursable demonstrates it (among them: France, Germany , Spain Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom and many others). Obviously intended for people who have not already contracted HIV, PrEP can be taken by anyone, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. In Italy it can be prescribed by infectious disease specialists but the costs are all borne by citizens: those for drugs (about 60 euros per pack) and often also those for the required diagnostic tests. The non-gratuity of PrEP constitutes an insurmountable barrier for younger people and for those groups of the population most exposed to the virus because they are socially (and therefore economically) more vulnerable».