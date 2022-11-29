Do you want to advertise on this site?

“HIV affects us, I took the test, and you?”. The awareness campaign promoted for this Thursday 1 December by the Municipality and the Spedali Civili Foundation with the support of many realities starts from this question: on the occasion of the World Day against AIDS, from 2 to 7 pm, in Largo Formentone in Brescia, anonymously and free of charge adults will be able to undergo the rapid HIV test and receive information from the health personnel of the initiative’s partner associations.

Brescia, we recall, on 21 July 2020 became part of the “Fast-Track City” cities that are committed to achieving the 95-95-95 goals outlined by the World Health Organization so that 95% of people infected with HIV are aware of their condition; 95% of diagnosed people receive adequate antiretroviral therapy and 95% of people on therapy have zero viraemia, where the HIV virus is undetectable.

In recent years, the Lodge has therefore taken action by proposing initiatives such as these free and anonymous tests together with the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Civil, Croce Bianca, Ats Brescia, Asst Spedali Civili, University of Brescia, Fondazione Spedali Civili, Cooperativa il Calabrone, Cooperative of Bessimo, Arcigay Orlando, Caritas Brescia and Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), regional section.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Sign up for GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reserved reproduction © www.giornaledibrescia.it