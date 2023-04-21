Home » Aids, HIV preventive drug reimbursement ok
Health

Aids, HIV preventive drug reimbursement ok

(beraking latest news) – Green light for the reimbursement of the pharmacological intervention, put in place to prevent contagion in people negative to the HIV virus and at risk of becoming infected. The drug is now included in band A, therefore reimbursable by the National Health Service. The ok came from the Price and Reimbursement Committee of the Italian drug agency Aifa. The news was given by the Anlaids Onlus association, which speaks of a “turning point”. The green light of the Cpr concerns in particular the mix emtricitabine / tenofovir / disoproxil of Mylan.

