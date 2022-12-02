Bergamo. HIV infections are decreasing and the number of people suffering from AIDS is decreasing, but the cases of syphilis and hepatitis C are constantly increasing, especially among young people, also in Bergamo. These are the trends that characterize the overview of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), once called venereal diseases, both on a national scale and in the province of Bergamo.

To outline the point of the situation, in view of the world day against AIDS which occurs every year on December 1st, it is Paolo Melicoordinator of the Bergamo Fast-track City network.

How is the situation going in Bergamo?

The data relating to our province for some years have shown a decline in new diagnoses. This trend is in line with what has been observed on a national scale, indeed perhaps the decrease in Italy is more marked. It should be noted that, due to the Covid-19 emergency, in 2020 the new diagnoses suffered a setback, while in 2021 – as was foreseeable – they had a rebound and in 2022 there was a return to the reduction, resuming the trend started in 2015. This result is also possible thanks to the important steps forward made by medicine: to date, unfortunately, there is still no cure for definitively recovering from AIDS, but some drugs allow people who have contracted the HIV virus not to get sick and not to transmit the infection, according to the U=U (Undetectable = Untransmittable) principle. This is the reason why, since 2015, the therapy has been administered immediately, without waiting for the signs of the disease to appear and the immune defenses to begin to decline.

This opportunity is a big step forward against the spread of AIDS

Yes, this therapy is administered immediately and then it is necessary to continue it forever, but the fact that it allows not to get sick and not to transmit the infection is an important result. It also makes many stigmas and fears disappear because it eliminates their motivations: it should be made known as much as possible to promote greater awareness on a cultural level. Furthermore, it can be one more reason to carry out the test to find out if you are positive for the HIV virus: if you discover your possible positivity in time, you can make yourself and others feel good, otherwise it will be a disaster for yourself and for The other people. Bergamo has been giving great incentives for the execution of the anonymous and free rapid test for some years and has a checkpoint in via Moroni.

How many tests are performed in this centre?

In the last three years, tests have gone from 500 to 2,000. This is a significant fact, because taking a drug in advance greatly reduces the risk of contagion: the more people who start the therapy, the less the virus will spread. As far as testing is concerned, Bergamo is a virtuous city, but we need to keep working on it. This year the number of new diagnoses in Bergamo is around 40 people compared to a hundred a few years ago. The age group most affected goes from 30 to 39 years followed, immediately after, by the population between 20 and 30 years. Compared to when the late diagnosis is made, the contagion, however, occurred years earlier and this is one of the major criticalities that leads to the spread of the infection. The response from young people regarding the possibility of taking the test is excellent: data in hand, looking at the numbers shared by the European network against AIDS, we are the checkpoint that has had the highest number of accesses by young people throughout Italy. With the #who wants to know project, carried out together with schools, we have reached thousands of young people. We engage them in producing informative material and a virtuous circle is created.

So is the fight against AIDS progressing well?

Yes, but we must not let our guard down. The drop in infections in recent years is good news, but it certainly remains undeclared and, therefore, someone who becomes infected. We have the tools to close the HIV game, but we have to give it our all and go the last mile to achieve significant goals. On the other hand, the cases of syphilis and hepatitis C are constantly increasing, especially among young people, even in Bergamo. Unfortunately, talking about sexual health is often still taboo, but dealing with these topics is essential to prevent their spread. Adults are often afraid to address this issue, but the response from children is good.

Why are these diseases spreading?

Above all because the boys use little precautions. They know that to protect themselves you need to wear a condom, but you need to explain to them how to use it and how to keep it. Furthermore, there is a poor perception of risk: it is always thought that these infections can concern others and not themselves.