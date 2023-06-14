AIDS, infectious disease specialist Gori: “Prep not only a drug but an anti-virus strategy”

Second edition of the initiative for people with neuromuscular pathologies is also open to children

The second edition of ‘Anima libera’ starts again today in Naples, the sailing route that supports the psychological and rehabilitative management of people with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinal muscular atrophy (Sma) and muscular dystrophies, at a an experiential modality that has self-care and one’s desire for freedom as its protagonist, being carried away by the waves of the sea and the wind, in complete safety. New for the 2023 edition is the opening of the experience also to children with Sma and muscular dystrophies. Promoted by the Nemo Naples clinical center, the project is activated together with the Colli hospital – Monaldi hospital, where Nemo has been present since 2020 in collaboration with the city’s Nautical Sailing Club and Nemo Lab.

“The surveys of well-being experiences and respiratory and cardiological parameters – explains Giuseppe Limongelli, scientific director of the Nemo Naples center in a note – tell us that the project has had a positive impact on the quality of life of the patients who took part in the first edition. We are therefore happy that we can start again, giving the possibility to more people to participate in the course and also allowing us to continue research to validate, over time, a model of treatment on a sailing boat, which supports taking burden of people with neuromuscular diseases”

The analysis carried out on last year’s experience, in fact, demonstrates a significant improvement in the perception and experiences of the quality of life in the participants for having felt the protagonists of an adventure in which the disease does not represent a limit. Furthermore, the preliminary study reveals a reduction in the average scores of self-assessment and anxiety assessment, in the psychological tests administered before and after going out to sea. This is combined with the positive clinical response of functional parameters, which show an increase in peripheral arterial saturation and a reduction in heart rate after going out to sea. These first, encouraging results lead to the opening of the second edition on a larger number of patients.

“We promote, in synergy with the Nemo Naples clinical center, active at the Monaldi hospital – says Anna Iervolino, general director of the Ao dei Colli – a model that focuses on multidisciplinary therapeutic protocols and that treats neuromuscular pathologies not only with drugs , but with a global management that enhances the psychological and rehabilitative aspects. The encouraging results recorded during the first edition of the ‘Anima libera’ project are proof of the effectiveness of this approach”.

Promoting interaction, improving mood and the use of the senses, experimenting with the experience of imagination and dealing with the management of anxiety are therefore among the main scientific objectives of the project, born from the intuition of Simona Tozza , head of the psychology service of Nemo Naples. For 2023 the project – continues the note – provides for a route of 10 sailing boat trips, which will have a height of about 14 meters and will be equipped for the safe transport of people with motor disabilities and the involvement of 80 people, identified according to clinical indicators that allow them to face the open sea, who wish to get involved in a new challenge for themselves and together with others.

“Anima libera brings together the mission of the Nemo Centers and makes concrete the continuity of care on which our model is based – recalls Stefano Regondi, general manager of the Nemo Clinical Centers and Nemo Lab – We can only thank the institutions and organizations of this wonderful area , thanks to which the project can continue its journey in giving ever new answers to the complex care needs of a community that has always been by our side. And the sea, which is the heart of Nemo Napoli, could not fail to be the protagonist of our work”.

The project – reads the note – takes advantage of the patronage of Aisla Onlus, Famiglie Sma and Uildm, the national associations of patients and Nemo members, together with the Center for the Coordination of Rare Diseases of the Campania Region. The opening also to children with Sma and muscular dystrophies, an extraordinary novelty of this second edition, sees the patronage of the Santobono – Pausilipon Hospital. “Sharing emotions, smiles and joys with our children and their families is priceless – comments Antonio Varone, director of the UOC Neurology and neurorehabilitation of the Santobono – Pausilipon hospital – The ‘Free Soul’ project projects us into a new way of experiencing disease, expressing the same desire to rewrite the history of these pathologies that we are experiencing right now from a scientific point of view. The sailboat is for all of us the hope of imagining new life perspectives”.

Also for this edition the instructors of the Italian Sailing Federation will be alongside the clinical team in sailing trips. The scientific, social and cultural objectives of the project, in fact, immediately involved the Sailing Nautical Club of Naples. Not only that, the project continues to weave the knots of a network that has consolidated over time as evidenced by the unconditional contribution to the goals of the path by Roche Italia, Ptc Therapeutics, Biogen, VitalAire Italia and Ortopedia Ruggiero, joined by Novartis and Medicair.

From today, until the month of November, the boat of “Anima Libera” can be seen from the Naples pier setting sail to tell of new possibilities. “It is possible and it is wonderful to be carried away by the waves of the sea, like explorers chasing their dreams”, concludes Ciro Cordella, a patient of the Nemo Center, who took part in the first edition of the programme.