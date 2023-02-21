(beraking latest news) – Pd primaries, on Sunday 26 February the new secretary will be chosen who will take Letta’s place. The challenge will be between Elly Schlein and Stefano Bonaccini. “I hope more than a million in the primary. No more months to hold a congress, otherwise we’ll look like Martians. The most important thing is that the Democratic Party wins on Sunday,” said Bonaccini.

From the data arrived today from the club congresses, released by the congress commission of the Democratic Party, Bonaccini finished clearly in the lead the phase of the club congresses, reserved for members, with 52.8%. Schlein second with 34.8. Cuperlo took home 7.96% and De Micheli 4.29%. Here are the different positions of Schlein and Bonaccini on the topics of greatest debate.

UKRAINE – Weapons in Kiev? “As long as there is need, but as a pacifist I don’t think war can be resolved with weapons” Schlein told SkyTg24 in the discussion with Bonaccini.

“If Russia stops, the war stops, if the Ukrainian resistance stops, Ukraine ends. These are Gianni Cuperlo’s words that I make my own. It was right for the Democratic Party to take the side of those who have suffered mourning and suffering, on the side of those who are attacked and invaded,” said Bonaccini. “I learned with great satisfaction the news that Biden will go to Moscow, the EU must commit to a diplomatic solution”.

COSPITO – Going to Cospito prison as Pd secretary? “No, I wouldn’t go there. But I defend the right to do so,” Elly Schlein said.

“The 41 bis regime is fine like this and trouble if it were removed” Stefano Bonaccini told Sky Tg 24 – The Comparison with Elly Schlein. “Everyone in prison must be guaranteed the right to health just as parliamentarians have the right and duty to visit prisoners. If I would go to see Cospito today? No”.

DRC – “It was crazy to cancel” the basic income, now “we have to fight to defend this instrument with the other oppositions” said Schlein.

“A form of support is needed,” Bonaccini said. “There is a right that has decided to leave 700,000 people alone, without support, risking sending them back into despair”, but the basic income needs to be reformed in the active labor market.

PD – “There’s no need to change the name if the names don’t change” said Elly Schlein, emphasizing how “if the Pd changes, Italy really changes”. “I think I have given the Democratic Party a good hand along with many others. Especially if I think about three years ago when we stopped the right in Emilia Romagna and we won because we were very clear. Of course the Democratic Party has made mistakes, but I don’t have to say it, the voters have already said it ”. Lend a hand to Bonaccini in case of defeat in the primaries? “Absolutely yes, without a shadow of a doubt,” he points out. “The ticket? We must all work together with Gianni and Paola, we will evaluate the forms of the next collaboration later, now we are committed to winning and expanding participation. Whatever happens, the Democratic Party will win on Sunday ”.

“We have come from too many years of defeats and I want a Democratic Party that strengthens itself to win again, that puts in place a new management team and concrete solutions for citizens starting with young people,” said Bonaccini. “It is clear that we have differences, but we have worked together in the past and we will work together from Monday, also with Cuperlo and De Micheli. We will be a good team, before our fate we are interested in restarting the Pd to win and beat the right “.

WORK – “Do you agree on the great battle, to be waged from the day after the end of the Congress, on limiting fixed-term contracts as in Spain, on experimenting with the reduction of working hours for equal wages, we can work together on these issues?” Schlein said.

“Make stable work pay less than precarious work,” says Bonaccini.