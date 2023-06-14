AIDS, the go-ahead for the free pill to prevent HIV is a revolution. But let’s not forget the condom

Exactly 40 years ago, it was 1983, HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus, was isolated for the first time in the world. In these decades it is estimated that this infectious agent has caused the death from AIDS of more than 40 million people. But if in the early eighties the diagnosis of HIV was equivalent to a sentence, today thanks to drugs the situation has radically changed to such an extent that these molecules are no longer used exclusively to keep the virus at bay but also for prophylactic purposes to prevent infection.